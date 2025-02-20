EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Cancer Shock — Royal 'Set for Top-to-Bottom Examination' After Pilot Pal Killed By Disease After Spending Years Inhaling Toxic Helicopter Fumes

The intelligence comes as William’s wife Kate Middleton and dad King Charles have both been fighting killer cancer, with the Princess of Wales recently revealing she was in remission.

A palace inside told us: “William will undergo a range of tests to make sure he’s not suffering from any illnesses connected to his military service. Heaven forbid that he’s developed any form of cancer in the service of his country.

“The Royal Family does not need a triple whammy of cancer-stricken senior royals on its books given Charles and Kate have both been battling the illness over the last months," our insider said.

“It is a very worrying time to say the least.”