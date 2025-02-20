EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Cowering in Terror' As Jeffrey Epstein's Hidden 'Client List' Is Set To Be Released As Part of Trump's Secret Documents Dump

An insider told us: "Prince Andrew hasn't left the United Kingdom in years and just spends most of the time in his lodge near Windsor Castle. He can't be seen out because his status has sunk so low.

"But now it could be about to drop a whole lot lower. He's cowering in terror over what the Epstein files will reveal. They were very close friends for years and he is petrified what things about their murky relationship will be revealed in Epstein's papers. The next few weeks could be very interesting indeed for the prince."

President Donald Trump has signed orders that will see the release the files on Epstein, plus papers on the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King to the public.

But it's the Epstein dossier that strikes fear into Andy, as it could contain explosive revelations of the pedophile's sex trafficking client list and just how long some of the most influential people, including the disgraced duke, spent time with him and what they got up to.

Epstein died in custody in 2019 but the death was followed by fevered speculation he was silenced to protect powerful former friends from disgrace.