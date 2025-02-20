EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Cowering in Terror' As Jeffrey Epstein's Hidden 'Client List' Is Set To Be Released As Part of Trump's Secret Documents Dump
Reclusive royal Prince Andrew is said to be gripped with terror over what the soon-to-be-published top secret files on pedo financier Jeffrey Epstein will reveal about this past.
Courtiers say the shamed blue bood is "cowering in terror" over possible lurid new details that will tarnish his sullied reputation still further, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider told us: "Prince Andrew hasn't left the United Kingdom in years and just spends most of the time in his lodge near Windsor Castle. He can't be seen out because his status has sunk so low.
"But now it could be about to drop a whole lot lower. He's cowering in terror over what the Epstein files will reveal. They were very close friends for years and he is petrified what things about their murky relationship will be revealed in Epstein's papers. The next few weeks could be very interesting indeed for the prince."
President Donald Trump has signed orders that will see the release the files on Epstein, plus papers on the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King to the public.
But it's the Epstein dossier that strikes fear into Andy, as it could contain explosive revelations of the pedophile's sex trafficking client list and just how long some of the most influential people, including the disgraced duke, spent time with him and what they got up to.
Epstein died in custody in 2019 but the death was followed by fevered speculation he was silenced to protect powerful former friends from disgrace.
Shamed Andy has come under huge fire for his relationship with the pedophile financier.
In 2022, he settled a multi-million dollar claim with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal.
The royal stepped down from royal duties and public life and had claimed he never met Ms Giuffre.
He agreed to settle the claim without admitting liability – and has previously strenuously denied all allegations against him.
The grim tale of pedophile financier Epstein involved claims some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful figures engaged in sexual abuse against children.
Epstein, a shady money man from New York, came from humble beginnings to oversee a large fortune which he used to ingratiate himself with the rich and famous.
Trump even flew on Epstein's private jet, dubbed the 'Lolita Express' – as did former president Bill Clinton and the actor Kevin Spacey, though there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on their behalf.
Bill Gates has called his association with Epstein "stupid" while Prince Andrew’s reputation has never recovered from the association and things might be about to get a whole lot worse.
Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida in 2008 but was given a lenient plea deal, which fuelled conspiracy theories that he had dirt on powerful figures.
He died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls.
The New York City medical examiner ruled the death a suicide but critics of the official version of events have insisted the truth is yet to come out – with "Epstein didn’t kill himself" a popular meme among those who suspect he was killed to prevent him from spilling his secrets.