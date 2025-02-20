Your tip
William Shatner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek' Icon William Shatner, 93, So 'Thrilled' to Be Back With Ex-Wife Elizabeth Martin He's 'Planning to Marry Her All Over Again'

Source: MEGA

William Shatner, 93, has reunited with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin – and is said to be planning another marriage to celebrate their rekindled love.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Space cadet William Shatner is so thrilled to be back with ex-wife Elizabeth Martin he's planning to marry her all over again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "He was so lonely without Elizabeth. He has realized he doesn't want to be without her ever again, and she feels the same way.

"He can't stop gushing about her. They're like two teenagers in love."

'Star Trek' icon Shatner is said to be over the moon about the new chapter in his life with his ex by his side.

The 93-year-old Star Trek legend kept most of his $100million fortune when he and fourth wife, Elizabeth, 66, divorced in 2020 after nearly two decades together.

Even though Shatner's rep denies it, sources have told us the actor is ready to blast back into orbit with her – and is eyeing a wedding ceremony after his next birthday in March.

"They don't want a big fancy shindig this time around," our source added. "They're planning a small commitment ceremony in front of just family and close friends."

Captain Kirk star Shatner is embracing love again after years apart from his wife.

Shatner was previously married and divorced from actresses Gloria Rand and Marcy Lafferty.

His third union to actress Nerine Kidd ended in tragedy when she mysteriously drowned in their swimming pool in 1999.

The Captain Kirk star met horse trainer Martin while grieving Kidd's death, and they tied the knot in 2001.

In a recent interview, he admitted to having a "little secret" – he was living with his ex-wife!

Hollywood veteran Shatner and ex Martin are said to have set their sights on a heartfelt commitment ceremony to mark their comeback as a couple.

"The time they spent apart really made him appreciate what he has with Elizabeth," our source said. "He treats her like a total queen now.

"Although Bill's a big romantic, he's also a very pragmatic guy, so he's pushing for this to be a spiritual thing without any official paperwork. Whether Elizabeth will go for that remains to be seen, but for now, the wedding is on."

