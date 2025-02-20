EXCLUSIVE: Caroline Kennedy's 'Brave' Bashing of Cousin RFK Jr. as a 'Predator' is 'Tearing Family Apart' – As He Gets Even Closer to Donald Trump

A Kennedy insider said: "That's quite an allegation. She's essentially pinning David's death on RFK Jr. That's not going to make for pleasant talk at family gatherings."

But Caroline didn't stop there, adding: "Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie and cheat his way through life."

She also ripped the ethics statement RFK Jr. filed with the committee in which he shockingly admits to making millions in referral fees from a personal injury law firm suing vaccine maker Merck.

He has since revised his pledge to give up his financial stake in the firm's ongoing litigation against the company and direct any potential payout to an adult son, even as Merck denies all allegations that it concealed the risks of serious side effects for its HPV jab.

Caroline alleged: "Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."