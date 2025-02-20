EXCLUSIVE: Caroline Kennedy's 'Brave' Bashing of Cousin RFK Jr. as a 'Predator' is 'Tearing Family Apart' – As He Gets Even Closer to Donald Trump
Caroline Kennedy boldly branded her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a "predator" who leverages their storied clan's history to line his own pockets – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her harsh words have thrown gasoline onto an already flaming family feud and set the stage for her ambitious political ascendance.
The Democratic scion – the 67-year-old daughter of assassinated President John F. Kennedy and late First Lady Jacqueline – painted her first cousin as a megalomaniac who lured other relatives into illicit drug use and recruits the ill-informed to join his questionable crusade against childhood vaccinations.
The charges came in Caroline's scathing letter to the Senate subcommittee tasked with weighing RFK Jr.'s nomination to serve as President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary.
Multimillionaire Caroline – who held ambassadorships to Australia and Japan during the administrations of Joe Biden and Barack Obama – bashed her bad boy cuz as being willing to "break the rules."
However, JFK's only surviving child said the siblings and cousins who followed the now-reformed druggie "down the path of substance abuse" suffered "addiction, illness and death," insiders said.
Sources added Caroline was clearly referring to David Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s younger brother, who fatally overdosed in 1984 after consuming cocaine, tranquilizers and painkillers.
A Kennedy insider said: "That's quite an allegation. She's essentially pinning David's death on RFK Jr. That's not going to make for pleasant talk at family gatherings."
But Caroline didn't stop there, adding: "Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie and cheat his way through life."
She also ripped the ethics statement RFK Jr. filed with the committee in which he shockingly admits to making millions in referral fees from a personal injury law firm suing vaccine maker Merck.
He has since revised his pledge to give up his financial stake in the firm's ongoing litigation against the company and direct any potential payout to an adult son, even as Merck denies all allegations that it concealed the risks of serious side effects for its HPV jab.
Caroline alleged: "Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."
She insisted her father, Bobby's gunned-down dad Robert F. Kennedy, and their late uncle, former Senator Ted Kennedy, "would be disgusted" by his behavior.
In urging the subcommittee to reject 71-year-old Bobby's nomination, sources said Caroline has fanned the flames of an already fraught family conflict.
Last year, Bobby's brother Max said he was in "mourning" over his elder sibling's "inconceivable" endorsement of Republican Trump.
Meanwhile, Kerry, Chris, Kathleen, Courtney and Rory Kennedy called their brother's support for Trump a "betrayal" of everything their father – a former U.S. attorney general – stood for.
What's more, numerous Kennedys have criticized RFK Jr. for pushing for the parole of his father's imprisoned murderer, Sirhan B. Sirhan.
Sources said in her letter to lawmakers, Caroline uncharacteristically aired the family's dirty laundry – all in an attempt to sabotage her cousin's nomination.
She alleged Bobby had hidden drugs in his dorm room, garage and basement and enjoyed showing off how he cruelly whizzed baby chicks and mice in a blender to feed the slop to his pet hawks.
"It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence," she said.
A source suggested by injecting herself into Bobby's confirmation process, Caroline has "very obviously" made herself the de facto head of the Kennedys and laid the foundation for a future in politics.