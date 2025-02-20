Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Newsman Chuck Todd 'Pushed Out the Door' of $4Million a Year NBC Job – Despite Him Spinning Exit as 'Ripe Moment For Fresh Opportunities'

chuck todd nbc exit forced out
Source: MEGA

Chuck Todd is said to have been pushed out of his $4million NBC job.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Newsman Chuck Todd spun his departure from NBC News by declaring it was a "ripe moment" for fresh opportunities, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he was "pushed out the door."

Although Todd was raking in $4million a year as NBC's chief political analyst, insiders said he was "humiliated" by his diminished role and ultimately forced out.

chuck todd nbc exit forced out
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta's CNN exit mirrors Chuck Todd's NBC downfall as networks shuffle anchors amid hard financial times.

"Chuck didn't walk away," added an NBC insider. "He was sidelined, stripped of influence, and left with no real choice. His exit was anything but voluntary."

It's been a slow, steady fall for Todd, 52, since his glory days as Meet the Press moderator.

A 22 percent drop in viewership led to his ousting from his prestigious post after 2022.

chuck todd nbc exit forced out
Source: MEGA

According to insiders, Ronna McDaniel's brief NBC stint left the network embarrassed and Todd out of a job.

Our insider added: "Chuck thought he had more time to turn things around, but the decision was made long before he got the memo."

Todd's unceremonious departure from the network comes after several other liberal newscasters have moved on due to shifted timeslots reflecting declining ratings, with CNN's former superstar Jim Acosta the most recent casualty.

chuck todd nbc exit forced out
Source: CHUCKTODD/INSTAGRAM

NBC's newsroom shake-up left Todd sidelined, stripped of influence, and without a real choice, insiders say.

Sources added Todd helped cook his own goose by vehemently opposing the network's controversial decision to hire former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst.

She was soon fired, leaving NBC with a black eye and Todd with a target on his back.

Our insider went on: "The perception was that Chuck was more interested in building his own brand than supporting the network.

"Now, he has plenty of time to do that."

