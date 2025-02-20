EXCLUSIVE: How Jay Leno Is 'Carrying on Laughing' in Face of the Unbearable Agony of Watching Wife of 44 Years Mavis Slip Away – As She No Longer Recognizes Him Amid Dementia Battle
Talk show titan Jay Leno has always been known for his quick wit and easygoing charm, but these days, his biggest role isn't on stage – it's by the side of his beloved wife, Mavis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime comedian, 74, was recently granted conservatorship over Mavis, 78, after a court filing revealed that she "sometimes does not recognize him."
But even in the face of such heartbreaking challenges, Leno remains committed to finding joy in their everyday lives.
While promoting his latest project Midas Man, Leno shared how he continues to cherish the moments of laughter that keep them connected.
"You try to find the humor in this situation," he explained. "You find your moments where you can have a laugh and have fun."
One such moment came during a simple shopping trip – one that started as a small attempt to lift Mavis' spirits.
He said: "I took my wife shopping, I can see she's a little down, so I said, 'Come on, we'll go to the mall'."
At first, nothing caught her eye, but then she found a pair of bright blue sneakers she loved.
Wanting to keep the happy momentum going, Leno encouraged her to pick out another pair – and she soon spotted red and white sneakers she liked just as much.
The shocking price tag of the shoes took him by surprise, but Leno stayed calm and simply paid the bill.
"It looked like the guy took a pair of the same sneakers and used a be-dazzler on them, and they were $800," he said. "I look at my wife and said, ‘You like these?’ I go, 'Honey, you look great.'"
Jay also said Mavis's happiness made it all worth it.
"It's fine. I'm glad I can afford this, and it made my wife happy," he said. "It just made me laugh. Just typical. I thought the $24 pair looked better than those, but that's okay."
For Leno, love isn't about grand gestures – it's about the quiet, everyday moments.
He said: "We've been married 44 years. It gets easier. It doesn't get harder. We do everything together. I go home every night, make dinner, and sit around. We enjoy each other's company.
"We have a lot of fun. People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun.
"Marrying Mavis was the smartest thing I've ever done."