EXCLUSIVE: How Jay Leno Is 'Carrying on Laughing' in Face of the Unbearable Agony of Watching Wife of 44 Years Mavis Slip Away – As She No Longer Recognizes Him Amid Dementia Battle

But even in the face of such heartbreaking challenges, Leno remains committed to finding joy in their everyday lives.

While promoting his latest project Midas Man, Leno shared how he continues to cherish the moments of laughter that keep them connected.

"You try to find the humor in this situation," he explained. "You find your moments where you can have a laugh and have fun."

One such moment came during a simple shopping trip – one that started as a small attempt to lift Mavis' spirits.

He said: "I took my wife shopping, I can see she's a little down, so I said, 'Come on, we'll go to the mall'."

At first, nothing caught her eye, but then she found a pair of bright blue sneakers she loved.

Wanting to keep the happy momentum going, Leno encouraged her to pick out another pair – and she soon spotted red and white sneakers she liked just as much.