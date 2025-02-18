RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Pauses Divorce Amid Cheating Scandal, Receives Major Support From Estranged Husband During Brain Tumor Recovery

Teddi Mellencamp is hitting pause on her divorce in light of her recent health crisis. After undergoing emergency surgery to remove "multiple" brain tumors, the RHOBH star has put her and Edwin Arroyave's split on hold – with the TV husband choosing to remain by her side despite former claims of infidelity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@edwinarroyaveofficial Arroyave shared a photo of him and two daughters supporting Mellencamp by visiting her in the hospital after her emergency surgery.

Mellencamp, 43, was married to Arroyave, 47, for 13 years before the reality star filed for divorce in November – just days before news broke of her alleged months-long affair with her horse trainer. The couple share three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove. Mellencamp is also a step-mom to daughter Isabella.

Source: MEGA The RHOBH star is reportedly moving back into her family's home to recover while her husband continues to take care of her.

Following a lengthy battle with skin cancer, Mellencamp recently revealed she underwent emergency surgery to have two brain tumors removed. On Monday, Arroyave showed support for his estranged wife by uploading a selfie alongside daughters Bella and Slate, saying they were off to visit their mom at the hospital.

Arroyave shared another supportive post by Mellencamp's bedside last week, which showed her lying eyes closed with devices attached to her forehead. He wrote: "Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

On Monday night, Arroyave thanked fans for their "continued prayers and well wishes" while sharing an update on his estranged wife's health. He wrote: "Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover." As Mellencamp now recovers from surgery, sources say she is planning to move back into her family's home and put a halt on the divorce – with Arroyave continuing to support her recovery in the meantime.

An insider said: "Right now, Edwin’s focus is on her recovery, and the divorce is off the table. It is no longer being discussed. His concern is that she gets better. "The surgery was successful, and she is expected to return to the home she shared with Edwin and their three children. They are going to help Teddi recover."

Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram Mellencamp recently revealed multiple tumors were discovered on her brain following a lengthy battle with skin cancer.

The source also noted they "currently have no plans to get back together romantically."

Just days after it was revealed Mellencamp had filed for divorce in November, Mellencamp's alleged affair with her German-born horse trainer Simon Schröeder was exposed. But things took a turn for the worse last week when Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital following several "severe and debilitating headaches' that left her in "unbearable" pain.

Before her surgery, the TV star revealed: "After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believed have been growing for at least 6 months,’ she said ahead of the operation. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today - the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram The former reality star kept her spirits up as she showed off the result.