A$AP Rocky and Rihanna MARRIAGE Rumors Grow After Hitmaker Finally Beats the Rap on Shocking Gun Charge That Could Have Landed Him in Jail Until He Was 60

While not married yet, the couple have welcomed two sons: RZA, two, and Riot, one, to the trial. The youngsters made an appearance during their famous dad's trial, with Rihanna telling them to "wish daddy good luck."

Following's Rocky's not guilty verdict, he quickly left the courtroom with Rihanna by his side and reportedly told the jurors: "Thank y'all for saving my life."

Rocky – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a statement outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center: "First of all, I got to thank God. We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.

"I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talkin’ to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God."