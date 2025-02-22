A$AP Rocky and Rihanna MARRIAGE Rumors Grow After Hitmaker Finally Beats the Rap on Shocking Gun Charge That Could Have Landed Him in Jail Until He Was 60
A$AP Rocky's huge court victory on Wednesday now has the rapper and his longtime partner Rihanna thinking about walking down the aisle together.
The Praise the Lord hitmaker was found not guilty of a gun assault, a verdict that led Rocky to jump in the Umbrella singer's arms in a dramatic moment caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told The Sun: "Without doubt (Rihanna) was petrified that it could have gone the other way, with him winding up in jail, and as unthinkable as that scenario may have been, it remained a horrific possibility that played on her mind right until the moment he was cleared."
“Right now they’re basking in the relief and looking forward to a new chapter, which will almost certainly include a wedding," the insider added.
The pair were first linked in 2013, confirming their relationship in 2020.
While not married yet, the couple have welcomed two sons: RZA, two, and Riot, one, to the trial. The youngsters made an appearance during their famous dad's trial, with Rihanna telling them to "wish daddy good luck."
Following's Rocky's not guilty verdict, he quickly left the courtroom with Rihanna by his side and reportedly told the jurors: "Thank y'all for saving my life."
Rocky – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a statement outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center: "First of all, I got to thank God. We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.
"I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talkin’ to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God."
The 36-year-old had been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, but pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, Rihanna took to Instagram to react and said: "The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy."
Rocky was looking at face 60 years behind bars, a possibility that led Rihanna to spend her cash to make sure that did not become a reality, a source previously claimed.
"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," the insider claim, referring to the Fenty founder and her reported $1.4billion net worth.
While Rocky is said to be worth way less at $20million, Rihanna has no problem at all taking care of her man.
The source said: "She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one.
"Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."
They continued: "... Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride.
"They say she's been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked. It's something he clearly takes advantage of, but he's her man and she's going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise."
The famous duo have yet to confirm if they're ready to say their "I dos" after all these years.