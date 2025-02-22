Alec Baldwin Reveals He Was Diagnosed with PTSD After Halyna Hutchins 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy — And Declares He's 'Happier' When he's Unconscious

The Baldwins premieres this weekend on TLC, and in a preview of the first episode, wife Hilaria revealed The Shadow star, who already suffers from OCD, is still not his former self.

She confessed: "Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?'"

The accident happened on October 27, 2021 on the New Mexico set of the Western period piece. Baldwin claimed the six-round gun he was handed for a scene went off without him pulling the trigger, fatally shooting Hutchins and wounding another. After charges against him were dismissed last summer, prosecutors announced they would not attempt to try him again.

The mystery remains how the pistol got loaded with live ammo instead of blanks.