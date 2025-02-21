Your tip
George Clooney

George Clooney Reveals Shocking Moment Joe Biden Lost His Support After Actor Was Blamed for Donald Trump Seizing Power Again

Split image of George Clooney, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

George Clooney reveals the moment his support for Joe Biden changed before the 2024 election.

Profile Image

Feb. 21 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Feb. 21 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

George Clooney has opened up about the moment his allegiance for Joe Biden changed after he was blamed for Donald Trump's election win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime, outspoken Democratic supporter attended a re-election campaign fundraiser for Biden, 82, in Los Angeles last June – and then dropped a bombshell op-ed in the New York Times weeks later entitled, "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee."

george clooney jokes storming capitol donald trump return democracy
Source: MEGA

Clooney faced backlash over calling for a new Democratic nominee in an op-ed prior to the election.

In a recent interview for the Broadway adaptation of his hit film, Good Night and Good Luck, Clooney, 63, addressed what lead him to writing the controversial op-ed less than four months before the historic election.

Clooney revealed the moment his support for Biden shifted took place at the fundraiser he attended shortly before the piece was released, when he noticed the former president "was less sharp" and watched him be led off stage by ex-President Barack Obama.

joe biden issues last minute pardons for five family members
Source: MEGA

Clooney said he 'saw someone much less sharp' when he spoke to Biden at a fundraising event before his op-ed was released.

He noted how he had spoken with Biden for hours at a Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. a year prior, but while speaking with the then-81-year-old at the event in Hollywood, he realized "saw someone much less sharp."

Clooney additionally placed blame on the press, saying: "The media, in many ways, dropped the ball."

While he reiterated, "I've always liked Joe Biden and I like him still," he doubled-down on how he the incapacities he saw made it difficult for him to continue defending his record and publicly supporting his campaign.

joe bidens goodbye oligarchy speech
Source: MEGA

Clooney reiterated he still 'liked' Biden despite changing his support for his re-election campaign.

The Oscar-winner continued: "The Biden administration was terrible at explaining that we're a world economy, where we were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries.

"They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least."

Later in the interview, Clooney addressed meeting Trump earlier in his career – and compared him to Ebenezer Scrooge.

He said: "He was a New York guy. He'd be at a restaurant and he'd be like, 'What's the name of that cocktail waitress?'"

george clooney jokes storming capitol donald trump return democracy
Source: MEGA

Clooney joked about 'storming the capitol' when asked how he felt about Kamala Harris' loss.

Clooney also said he hopes Trump will experience a "Scrooge" moment and change course on his policies.

He said: "We've got to hope that he can have that Scrooge night where he wakes up and there are some ghosts of Christmas there that say, 'There's some good things you can do for people.'"

This was not the first time Clooney has issued a message for Trump in recent weeks. During an appearance on Stephen Colbert's late night show, the movie star spoke openly about his political beliefs and Kamala Harris losing the presidential election.

While discussing his feelings on Trump seizing power again, he referenced the January 6 insurrection as he joked: "Well I don't know, what am I supposed to do? Storm the f------ Capitol?"

He then sent other message to Trump, saying: "Good for you. I hope you do well because our country needs it, and we will meet you in 3.5 years and see where we go next."

