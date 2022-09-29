'A Death Factory': Chilling First News Report On Jeffrey Dahmer Resurfaces As Family Members Speak Out Against Netflix Series
The chilling first news report on the Jeffrey Dahmer case has resurfaced online as family members of victims speak out against the Netflix series topping the most-watched list, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
As we know now, Dahmer murdered more than 15 men and boys during a vicious 13-year killing spree between 1978 and 1991, often engaging in dismemberment, necrophilia, and cannibalism.
He later told the court that after drugging some of his victims, he would drill a tiny hole into some of their skulls "just enough to open a passageway to the brain" in an attempt to create a mindless slave.
And the story was just about to reach the masses in the early 1990s.
"Milwaukee Police found body parts in a north side apartment and now they wonder if they've uncovered some kind of death factory," an anchor for FOX6 WakeUp said during their broadcast July 23, 1991, in a vintage video that is again gaining traction on Twitter.
"Police hired a private contractor to haul a refrigerator and a tank of acid out of the apartment in the 900 block of North 25th Street," she continued.
At the time of his arrest, authorities were under the impression they had caught a "mass murderer" who was likely responsible for other homicides.
"This case could get national attention," a police lieutenant predicted.
Dahmer would eventually become known as the Milwaukee Cannibal and the Milwaukee Monster due to the heinous nature of his crimes.
The serial killer pleaded guilty but insane to 15 deaths but was ruled sane, and was ultimately given 16 life sentences.
He was later sent to Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, where he died on November 28, 1994, after he was beaten to death by Christopher Scarver, a fellow inmate.
The release of Netflix's new series DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has upset family members still traumatized by his ruthless and disturbing killings.
Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer, said she was taken aback by the production.
"I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," she told Insider. "But I'm not money-hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."
Another relative in the family doubled down on her stance, noting that it's been upsetting to relive.
"It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?" Eric Thulhu wrote via Twitter. "How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"