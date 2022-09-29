'A Death Factory': Chilling First News Report On Jeffrey Dahmer Resurfaces As Family Members Speak Out Against Netflix Series

He later told the court that after drugging some of his victims, he would drill a tiny hole into some of their skulls "just enough to open a passageway to the brain" in an attempt to create a mindless slave.

And the story was just about to reach the masses in the early 1990s.

"Milwaukee Police found body parts in a north side apartment and now they wonder if they've uncovered some kind of death factory," an anchor for FOX6 WakeUp said during their broadcast July 23, 1991, in a vintage video that is again gaining traction on Twitter.

"Police hired a private contractor to haul a refrigerator and a tank of acid out of the apartment in the 900 block of North 25th Street," she continued.