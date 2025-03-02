EXCLUSIVE: TV Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Pay Check Offers Ready for SEPARATE Tell-All Interviews with Michelle and Barack Obama — As Couple 'Get Set to Finally Announce They Are Divorcing'
'Secretly divorced' Barack and Michelle Obama are set to be offered $10million paychecks to lift the lid on their lives inside the White House as they prepared to announce their marriage is over.
Television network bosses are scrambling to offer the political heavyweights the monster offers for separate tell-all interviews with their sensational split set to be the first-ever post-White House divorce between a former president and first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A TV insider told us: "There is going to be a real rush to bag their signatures for interviews and the figures are going to be at least $10million and that's each.
"Obama recently picked up $1.2million for three speeches on Wall Street so $10million to talk about his marriage and how that was conducted within the pressure cooker of the White House doesn't seem such bad value. And Michelle will also be offered a similar amount.
"The interviews would be dynamite as they the first couple to split up after being president and first lady. That is a pretty big deal. The stakes are high on this one and the networks are scrambling to make sure they are not the ones who miss out on landing the Obamas.
"Oprah Winfrey will be front of the queue if Michelle agrees to blab about the break-up."
Barack and Michelle are now quietly carving up their $70million empire and edging closer to confessing that their 32-year marriage is over, RadarOnline.com revealed last week – with sources telling us their split is now showbiz's "worst kept secret."
Hard-nosed lawyers and mediators for the former Democratic Party power couple are attempting to come to terms and divvy up their dollars and assets before the estranged spouses come clean with the American people later this year, said sources.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider with knowledge of the deliberations said.
The source added: "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings.
"They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million.
"There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."
News the romance between Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, has hit the rocks comes as no surprise to our readers.
As previously reported, a political expert told us the pair's partnership had turned "venomous" following Republican Donald Trump's landslide victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential contest.
According to sources, Barack demanded the mother of his two adult daughters – Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 – take up the Democratic Party's standard following Joe Biden's abrupt exit from the Oval Office race in July.
But insiders said the Harvard-trained lawyer turned Tinseltown producer balked at her hubby's ultimatum and chose to further pursue her Hollywood ambitions through the duo's company Higher Ground Productions.