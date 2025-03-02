EXCLUSIVE: TV Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Pay Check Offers Ready for SEPARATE Tell-All Interviews with Michelle and Barack Obama — As Couple 'Get Set to Finally Announce They Are Divorcing'

A TV insider told us: "There is going to be a real rush to bag their signatures for interviews and the figures are going to be at least $10million and that's each.

"Obama recently picked up $1.2million for three speeches on Wall Street so $10million to talk about his marriage and how that was conducted within the pressure cooker of the White House doesn't seem such bad value. And Michelle will also be offered a similar amount.

"The interviews would be dynamite as they the first couple to split up after being president and first lady. That is a pretty big deal. The stakes are high on this one and the networks are scrambling to make sure they are not the ones who miss out on landing the Obamas.

"Oprah Winfrey will be front of the queue if Michelle agrees to blab about the break-up."

Barack and Michelle are now quietly carving up their $70million empire and edging closer to confessing that their 32-year marriage is over, RadarOnline.com revealed last week – with sources telling us their split is now showbiz's "worst kept secret."