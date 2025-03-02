EXCLUSIVE: Single Kevin Costner 'Slowly Getting Back in the Saddle' With 'String of No-Strings-Attached Booty Calls' – 'The Last Things He Wants is Something Serious'
Kevin Costner is trying to get his groove back after the bombshell news that his ex-wife Christine is marrying his former BFF Josh Connor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He doesn't want anything serious, not for now," a source told us, adding the Yellowstone stud has instead decided to sow some wild oats with no-strings-attached booty calls – and is "acting like a bachelor in their 20s."
Our source added: "There are plenty of women who would say yes to him!"
The recently dumped star may have just turned 70, but he's still got tons of energy, added another source.
They said: "He's in pretty good shape for his age and attracts the ladies, even the famous ones."
As previously reported, Jennifer Lopez was cooing over Costner at a star-studded party in Aspen over the holidays.
"His flirtation with J.Lo still gives him a buzz. It's given him the confidence to get out there and date up a storm," an insider said. "And Kevin was quite the Hollywood player early in his career. That's what broke up his first marriage."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Jenna Bush Hager 'Filled With Fear' Her 'Cutthroat Campaign' to 'Drive Away' Her 'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will Backfire – Leading to HER Being Replaced on Show By A-Lister
That 16-year union reportedly ended in 1994 over his fling with hula dancer Michelle Amaral on the Hawaiian set of Waterworld.
Our source concluded: "His friends like to rib him about it but agree he deserves a bit of fun after the hell he's been through these last couple of years with Christine divorcing him and getting engaged to his now-former friend, plus the drama with leaving Yellowstone and the disappointment of his failed Horizon epic.
"He deserves to have some fun."