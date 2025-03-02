EXCLUSIVE: Single Kevin Costner 'Slowly Getting Back in the Saddle' With 'String of No-Strings-Attached Booty Calls' – 'The Last Things He Wants is Something Serious'

Our source added: "There are plenty of women who would say yes to him!"

The recently dumped star may have just turned 70, but he's still got tons of energy, added another source.

They said: "He's in pretty good shape for his age and attracts the ladies, even the famous ones."

As previously reported, Jennifer Lopez was cooing over Costner at a star-studded party in Aspen over the holidays.

"His flirtation with J.Lo still gives him a buzz. It's given him the confidence to get out there and date up a storm," an insider said. "And Kevin was quite the Hollywood player early in his career. That's what broke up his first marriage."