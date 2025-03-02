Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Jenna Bush Hager 'Filled With Fear' Her 'Cutthroat Campaign' to 'Drive Away' Her 'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will Backfire – Leading to HER Being Replaced on Show By A-Lister

Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager fears her cutthroat plan to oust Hoda Kotb from 'Today' may backfire and cost her spot on the show.

March 2 2025

Jenna Bush Hager fears her successful cutthroat campaign to drive away Today cohost Hoda Kotb will backfire, and she'll be replaced by a bigger, more dynamic star like recent guest host Scarlett Johansson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Screen siren Johansson, 40, knocked it out of the park when she came aboard Today to join Hager, 43, in a bid by producers to boost ratings in the show's first days without Kotb.

The Black Widow beauty earned rave reviews, with one fan going online to praise Johansson's "AMAZING energy," while another claimed she "upstaged Jenna."

Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson's guest stint on 'Today' has left Jenna Bush Hager fearing for her seat on the series, TV insiders tell us.

And now a Today insider has told us: "Jenna is worried sick she's been outshone by Scarlett and she should be."

Johansson was the first of several top stars, including Eva Longoria and Taraji B. Henson, who were invited to share the stage with Hager. Now, sources said execs were so impressed with Johansson they want to invite her to come back often.

"The bosses know she has a great day job and isn't likely to throw it away to permanently host the show, but it also gave them the impression that they need somebody LIKE her to bring in more viewers," our insider said. "It doesn't look like Jenna's going to be the big draw they were hoping she'd be."

Source: MEGA

Producers are eyeing A-listers like Johansson to boost 'Today's' ratings battle, sources claim.

And they need something to break the death grip that rival Good Morning America has as top dog in that time slot.

"The bosses think Scarlett could move the needle and are prepared to throw big money at her," our insider added. "Even if they don't get her, they're willing to go after some other A-lister to make a run at getting back on top."

Source: MEGA

Hager is worrying she won't survive after Kotb's exit.

While 60-year-old Kotb was extremely popular with viewers, insiders said she left because she felt excluded by catty Hager and her on-air BFF Savannah Guthrie, 53.

Our source said: "Now Jenna is terrified it will become obvious that Hoda was the draw with viewers, and she'll look expendable.

"She's worried that if execs open their wallets for a big star, someone will have to be cut – and that someone is likely to be her."

