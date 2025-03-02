EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Jenna Bush Hager 'Filled With Fear' Her 'Cutthroat Campaign' to 'Drive Away' Her 'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb Will Backfire – Leading to HER Being Replaced on Show By A-Lister

Jenna Bush Hager fears her successful cutthroat campaign to drive away Today cohost Hoda Kotb will backfire, and she'll be replaced by a bigger, more dynamic star like recent guest host Scarlett Johansson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Screen siren Johansson, 40, knocked it out of the park when she came aboard Today to join Hager, 43, in a bid by producers to boost ratings in the show's first days without Kotb.

The Black Widow beauty earned rave reviews, with one fan going online to praise Johansson's "AMAZING energy," while another claimed she "upstaged Jenna."