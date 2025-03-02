EXCLUSIVE: Loose-Lipped Sunny Hostin's 'View' Co-Hosts 'Turning On Her' After She Compared January 6 Capitol Riots to HOLOCAUST – 'It's The Last Thing They Need Dragged Into'

Sunny Hostin shot off her big mouth again by comparing the January 6 assault on the Capitol with the Holocaust and slavery, offending great swaths of the public – and sparking such fears from her View cohosts that she could drag them all down with her they are backing away from her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After calling the January 6, 2021, insurrection an "atrocity," the former federal prosecutor said: "When you think about the worst moments in American history, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery – we need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you for get and erase."

The backlash was swift, even among her fellow liberals, with one CNN pundit blasting Hostin's comments as "extraordinarily unhinged and vile."