EXCLUSIVE: Loose-Lipped Sunny Hostin's 'View' Co-Hosts 'Turning On Her' After She Compared January 6 Capitol Riots to HOLOCAUST – 'It's The Last Thing They Need Dragged Into'
Sunny Hostin shot off her big mouth again by comparing the January 6 assault on the Capitol with the Holocaust and slavery, offending great swaths of the public – and sparking such fears from her View cohosts that she could drag them all down with her they are backing away from her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After calling the January 6, 2021, insurrection an "atrocity," the former federal prosecutor said: "When you think about the worst moments in American history, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery – we need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you for get and erase."
The backlash was swift, even among her fellow liberals, with one CNN pundit blasting Hostin's comments as "extraordinarily unhinged and vile."
Stop Antisemitism, a non-profit watchdog, also issued a statement saying the group was "sickened" to hear Hostin, 56, compare the events of January 6 to the Holocaust.
Some View fans called for her to be canceled, and sources revealed her co-hosts are also turning on her.
An insider told us: "The other ladies that sit on the panel are held just as responsible, and they're furious that she's been so careless with her words. "As usual, she's trying to be the center of attention, but she's not doing it in a smart way."
The controversy follows Hostin's humiliation in January when her 54-year-old hubby, Dr. Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, was named in a federal insurance fraud lawsuit.
Orthopedic surgeon Hostin and nearly 200 others were accused of fraudulently billing for bogus medical services in exchange for kickbacks.
While Manny's lawyers brand the lawsuit "meritless" and a smear campaign, insiders said the scandal rocked their marriage, leaving Sunny infuriated and worried about how it might derail her career.
"Sunny has a way of causing controversy and is hogging headlines right now, but none of it is good," our source added.
The toxic drama couldn't come at a worse time, as Sunny and the rest of The View's cantankerous cast – Whoopi Goldberg, 69, Joy Behar, 82, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, and Sara Haines, 47 – are reportedly facing the axe.
Our TV insider said: "It's such a crucial time for the show, and everyone needs to give thought to what they do and say.
"But Sunny's going off on her own tangent and giving people an opportunity to come after them. There may be no more show if Sunny doesn't keep a lid on it."