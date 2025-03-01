Your tip
Blake Lively Hit With Yet Another Blow As Judge Brands Her Privacy Invader As Her Bid to Get Justin Baldoni to Surrender Two YEARS Worth of Texts and Calls Is Blocked

Composite photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively faced a legal setback in her battle with Justin Baldoni.

Profile Image

March 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

March 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Blake Lively encountered a serious legal setback in her defamation battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

A judge intervened and prevented Lively from obtaining over two years' worth of texts and call data from Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

blake lively judge privacy invader justin baldoni two years texts
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively was denied being given Justin Baldoni's phone records.

A New York court ruled in favor of Baldoni, citing Lively's discovery request as excessively invasive. The itemized demanded included "call logs, text logs, data logs, and cell site location information".

Federal Judge Lewis Liman expressed concerns that the extensive data sought by Lively could include irrelevant communications with nonparties or sensitive personal information related to doctors and psychologists.

Although Judge Liman denied Lively's initial discovery request, he did not completely dismiss her subpoenas, instructing her to revise them.

Baldoni's legal team also attempted to block Lively from seeking similar materials from third parties, a motion the judge rejected.

blake lively judge privacy invader justin baldoni two years texts
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni countersued Blake Lively.

The legal clash between Lively and Baldoni originated when the actress accused Baldoni and members of his Wayfarer production company of harassment during the filming of their successful movie.

Lively's complaint, filed in December, alleged instances of sexual misconduct by Baldoni, prompting a contentious legal battle between the two.

The Shallows actress's allegations against Baldoni, including unauthorized entry into her trailer and inappropriate behavior during filming, garnered widespread media attention - ultimately leading to Baldoni getting dropped by his agency.

In her lawsuit, Lively named a number of Baldoni's collaborators, including his company Wayfarer Studios, the studio's CEO and financial backer, and PR personnel Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Lively told the New York Times: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

blake lively judge privacy invader justin baldoni two years texts
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds was dragged into Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The dispute escalated further when Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and sought substantial financial compensation.

He accused the Gossip Girl actress of twisting the meaning of his texts and emails and working in tandem with Leslie Sloane, a powerful Hollywood publicist, to plant damaging stories about him in the media.

blake lively judge privacy invader justin baldoni two years texts
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively is facing a fortune in legal bills and a career fallout after making her accusations against Baldoni.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, both parties have engaged in public scrutiny, with Baldoni asserting that Lively distorted the contents of their communications to tarnish his image.

In response, Lively maintained her claims of mistreatment and manipulation by Baldoni and his associates throughout the movie production.

