Blake Lively Hit With Yet Another Blow As Judge Brands Her Privacy Invader As Her Bid to Get Justin Baldoni to Surrender Two YEARS Worth of Texts and Calls Is Blocked

The legal clash between Lively and Baldoni originated when the actress accused Baldoni and members of his Wayfarer production company of harassment during the filming of their successful movie.

Lively's complaint, filed in December, alleged instances of sexual misconduct by Baldoni, prompting a contentious legal battle between the two.

The Shallows actress's allegations against Baldoni, including unauthorized entry into her trailer and inappropriate behavior during filming, garnered widespread media attention - ultimately leading to Baldoni getting dropped by his agency.

In her lawsuit, Lively named a number of Baldoni's collaborators, including his company Wayfarer Studios, the studio's CEO and financial backer, and PR personnel Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Lively told the New York Times: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."