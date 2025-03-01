EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Horrifically Trolled Over Name Of His New Dog as he Continues to Fight 'Losing Battle' Against His Killer Cancer: 'It Sounds Like a Death Joke!'
King Charles has welcomed a new addition to his family after more than two decades without a canine companion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch named his new furry lagotto romagnolo pup Snuff, leading several servants to joke about the dog's name in relation to the king's health.
A palace source told RadarOnline.com: "It's cruel, but all the servants are saying he'll snuff it before the dog, so the name couldn't be more apt and ironic.
"They should be supporting him, not teasing him as he is fighting a losing battle against his cancer and doesn't have long left now."
Snuff's breed historically comes from the region around Ravenna in northern Italy, where the king is set to travel in April.
Insiders claim the new pup was a "private gift" and has no connection to the monarch's upcoming trip.
The dog has thick wool-like coat, it bears little resemblance to King Charles spaniels.
King Charles previously had a Jack Russell named Tigga when he started a family with Princess Diana until the dog died at 18 in 2002.
An insider claimed: "Charles is besotted with his puppy.
"He hasn't had one since Tigga. The breed is a truffle-hunter. Charles enjoys mushroom foraging, so they have a lot in common."
Camilla also recently announced she also got a new eight-week-old puppy named Moley because it resembles a mole.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles is doing all he can to stay busy and distracted from his cancer diagnosis, including painting melancholy watercolor pictures of his sprawling country estate – and selling them for $10,000 each on his official website's shop,
The insider told us: "Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.
"He knows he is in the twilight of his life and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art."
The Source added: "He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died."
Even while his health is being "managed", William and Kate have been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated.
Charles's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, was well known for her love of corgis.
The queen bred 14 generations of corgis and raised an estimated 30 pups over her 70 years as Britain's monarch.
According to royal confidantes, the queen preferred corgis to other dog breeds because of their energy and untamed spirit.
Her love for the breed began when her parents welcomed the royal family's first corgi, named Dookie, in 1933. In 1944, Queen Elizabeth's father gave her a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday.
After tagging along on Elizabeth's honeymoon, Susan gave birth to a pair of puppies in 1949. This began the line of royal corgis, which the queen engineered and lasted for her entire reign.
Since the queen's death, her corgis were put under the care of her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.