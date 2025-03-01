Your tip
Liam Payne

Liam Payne Set to Be Remembered With Poignant Video Tribute at Huge Music Awards — After His Former One Direction Bandmates Pulled Plug on Performing In His Memory

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne will be honored at the Brit Awards.

Profile Image

March 1 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

March 1 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

The Brit Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the music industry, will pay tribute to the late Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, at the O2 Arena.

Payne tragically passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last October, leaving fans and the music world in shock.

liam payne remembered poignant video tribute huge music awards
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne tragically died in October 2024.

According to a backstage source, the Brit Awards have devoted significant effort to creating a video package that celebrates Payne's incredible talent and highlights key moments from his career.

The montage will feature clips of the singer's performances on The X Factor with One Direction, as well as his notable achievements as a solo artist. The organizers believe this tribute will be a heartfelt and fitting homage to Payne.

Although there were discussions about involving his former bandmates, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, the band pulled the plug on the idea, and the showrunners ultimately decided that the tribute should be dedicated exclusively to Payne to honor his legacy.

An insider said: "This moment will be all about him and will allow the stars in the room and fans watching at home to take a few minutes to remember how incredible he was."

liam payne remembered poignant video tribute huge music awards
Source: MEGA

One Direction are not set to reunite at the awards ceremony.

Payne received a total of seven Brit Awards across his almost decade-long solo career.

His performances at previous Brit Awards ceremonies, such as his collaboration with Rita Ora, For You, in 2018 and his solo performance of Live Forever in the following year, were considered some of the most memorable moments from the show's history.

liam payne remembered poignant video tribute huge music awards
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's toxicology reports showed a mix of drugs in his system.

A toxicology report confirmed the singer had a mix of drugs in his bloodstream at the time of his death, including "pink cocaine" — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack.

As police continued to investigate Payne's death, a video emerged of hotel workers carrying the singer from the hotel lobby back to his hotel room.

Before the tragic fall, hotel workers called 911 and asked authorities to arrive urgently.

Payne was reportedly acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby, and the hotel owner claimed he was "breaking everything in his room" under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

liam payne remembered poignant video tribute huge music awards
Source: MEGA

Three people were arrested in connection to Liam Payne's death.

In early November, charges were filed against Payne's friend, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the singer's tragic death.

The three individuals were arrested and charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics", which was confirmed in a statement from prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea's office.

