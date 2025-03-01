Liam Payne Set to Be Remembered With Poignant Video Tribute at Huge Music Awards — After His Former One Direction Bandmates Pulled Plug on Performing In His Memory

According to a backstage source, the Brit Awards have devoted significant effort to creating a video package that celebrates Payne's incredible talent and highlights key moments from his career.

The montage will feature clips of the singer's performances on The X Factor with One Direction, as well as his notable achievements as a solo artist. The organizers believe this tribute will be a heartfelt and fitting homage to Payne.

Although there were discussions about involving his former bandmates, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, the band pulled the plug on the idea, and the showrunners ultimately decided that the tribute should be dedicated exclusively to Payne to honor his legacy.

An insider said: "This moment will be all about him and will allow the stars in the room and fans watching at home to take a few minutes to remember how incredible he was."