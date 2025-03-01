Oscars Bosses Are Being Brutally Ridiculed by Disillusioned Movie Fans for Scrapping Beloved Award Tradition for First Time in More Than Half a Century: 'Why Do They Hate Fun and Happiness?'
Outrage is erupting as Oscars bosses are making a shocking break from tradition, scrapping live performances of Best Original Song nominees for the first time since the 1940s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Academy Awards, set to take place this Sunday, March 2, will astonishingly snub musical performances from some of the biggest names in the industry – including Sir Elton John, 76, and Selena Gomez, 31 – who will no longer get the chance to showcase their nominated songs on the grandest stage in film.
The nominees for Best Original Song include Never Too Late from the Elton John documentary by the same name, El Mal and Mi Camino from Emilia Perez, Like a Bird from Sing Sing and The Journey from The Six Triple Eight.
Academy chiefs Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Janet Yang, 72, the Academy's president, confirmed in January the show would "move away from live performances" and instead shift focus to songwriters.
In a statement, the duo desperately tried to defend the mystery move, saying: “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life.”
They said the ceremony will still feature “powerful musical moments”, including an opening number by Wicked stars Ariana Grande, 30, and Cynthia Erivo, 37. However, their decision has been met with fury from fans and industry insiders alike.
Critics have accused the Academy of sucking the joy out of the ceremony, stripping away one of the night’s most anticipated highlights.
Social media has erupted with backlash, with frustrated fans venting their anger at the Oscars' latest controversial move.
One fan raged on X: "Why are we doing this?", while another commented: "Why does the Academy hate fun and happiness?"
Another furious critic lamented: "It seems like all tradition and routine are being thrown to the wind."
A fourth echoed the sentiment: "The last few years, some of the songs have been a major highlight of the night. Just make them fun."
Many are calling on the Oscars bosses to reverse course before Sunday's show – but with the decision seemingly set in stone, our insiders say fans and stars are wondering: "Is Hollywood's biggest night losing its sparkle?"
The 2025 Oscars telecast — hosted by Conan O'Brien — is set to air Sunday, March 2, on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m. EST, with the official red carpet presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.