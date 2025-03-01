Oscars Bosses Are Being Brutally Ridiculed by Disillusioned Movie Fans for Scrapping Beloved Award Tradition for First Time in More Than Half a Century: 'Why Do They Hate Fun and Happiness?'

The Academy Awards, set to take place this Sunday, March 2, will astonishingly snub musical performances from some of the biggest names in the industry – including Sir Elton John, 76, and Selena Gomez, 31 – who will no longer get the chance to showcase their nominated songs on the grandest stage in film.

The nominees for Best Original Song include Never Too Late from the Elton John documentary by the same name, El Mal and Mi Camino from Emilia Perez, Like a Bird from Sing Sing and The Journey from The Six Triple Eight.

Academy chiefs Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Janet Yang, 72, the Academy's president, confirmed in January the show would "move away from live performances" and instead shift focus to songwriters.