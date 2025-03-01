How It Could Take THREE MONTHS to Unravel Triple Death Mystery of Hollywood Icon Gene Hackman, 95, Wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, And Pet Dog — As Cops Announce Couple’s Two Other Pet Pooches are 'Safe and Well' After Killer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Theory Is Dismissed

Hackman's body was found in an entryway. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, was found in a bathroom on her side. A space heater was near her head, and pills were scattered next to an open prescription bottle on the counter. Investigators said the heater likely was pulled down when she fell.

The pills were identified on Friday, February 28, as an unspecified thyroid medication, Tylenol, and a high blood pressure medication, diltiazem.

Detectives wrote in a search warrant affidavit that investigators thought the deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation".

Sheriff Mendoza told reporters during a press conference: "It's not normal to find two people deceased in the residence. That's concerning. And then there was also a dog that was in a kennel that was also found deceased."

Authorities also do not believe the home had any surveillance cameras.