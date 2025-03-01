How Michelle Trachtenberg Was Set for a Major Hollywood Comeback Before Her Tragic Death at 39

Jennifer Hutchins, producer of Trachtenberg's final film Spyral, has revealed the beloved star was gearing up for a big return to the spotlight.

She was scheduled to attend a benefit screening of the film at the prestigious South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12.

Hutchins said: "The team was aware of Michelle's health struggles, but she still planned to attend, either in person or via Zoom."

The SXSW event, now set to honor Trachtenberg's memory, was initially intended to support mental health charities, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness.