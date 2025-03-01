Your tip
How Michelle Trachtenberg Was Set for a Major Hollywood Comeback Before Her Tragic Death at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg was set for a career comeback.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Michelle Trachtenberg was on the brink of a sensational Hollywood comeback before her shocking and untimely death at just 39, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Best known for her iconic roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, the actress – who had recently undergone a liver transplant – was found dead in her New York City apartment on February 26.

Jennifer Hutchins, producer of Trachtenberg's final film Spyral, has revealed the beloved star was gearing up for a big return to the spotlight.

She was scheduled to attend a benefit screening of the film at the prestigious South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12.

Hutchins said: "The team was aware of Michelle's health struggles, but she still planned to attend, either in person or via Zoom."

The SXSW event, now set to honor Trachtenberg's memory, was initially intended to support mental health charities, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Spyral, directed by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Guttentag, features Trachtenberg narrating the diary entries of Michelle Cody White, a woman who passed away after suffering from undiagnosed bipolar depression.

The film had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with filmmakers pushing for a wide release.

Trachtenberg's acting career began when she was just three years old, skyrocketing to fame with standout roles in Harriet the Spy and EuroTrip. However, despite her early success, she had stepped back from the Hollywood limelight in recent years.

A friend revealed: "She really pulled back from Hollywood in the last eight years."

Another source claimed the Inspector Gadget actress had been "really, really down emotionally" and had "told friends she was struggling" over the past year.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the young actress's family objected to an autopsy, leaving her cause of death officially ruled as "undetermined". However, authorities have stated her passing is not being treated as suspicious.

Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant and could have been experiencing complications.

Her shocking passing comes after fans raised concerns about her health due to her looking frail in recent social media posts.

In some recent pics, fans thought the Buffy star appeared "gaunt", leading to suspicions she may be using drugs.

Amid chatter about the young actress' changing look, her parents assured the public that Trachtenberg was "happy and healthy".

Tributes have flooded in from friends and co-stars since the Ice Princess actress's passing.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Trachtenberg's on-screen sister in the spooky teen hit, shared an emotional message paraphrasing a memorable speech from the series.

Gellar wrote: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."

British royal Princess Eugenie, a long-time friend of the actress, described her as "thoughtful, generous, and funny" in another tribute.

Rosie O'Donnell, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy, also spoke out following the young actress's tragic death: "Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

