Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Has 14th Baby Named Seldon Lycurgus — His Fourth With Shivon Zilis — As Judge Orders Him to Appear In Court Over Custody Fight With 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair

Composite photo of Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis and Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA; @AshleyStClair/X

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis announced the birth of their new son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Profile Image

March 1 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have announced the arrival of their fourth child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zilis shared the news in an X post on Friday, Feb. 28, revealing the new addition to the family, a boy named Seldon Lycurgus. However, she did not disclose when their son was born.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk th baby seldon lycurgus shivon zilis judge orders custody
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother of four wrote: "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk replied to the announcement with a heart emoji.

The Tesla billionaire and Zilis previously secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021. They were born just weeks before Musk and pop star Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, through a surrogate.

Zilis and her tech bro baby daddy had their third child, Arcadia, on February 28, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk th baby seldon lycurgus shivon zilis judge orders custody
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has four children with Shivon Zilis.

Article continues below advertisement

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, including X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus aka Tau, recently tweeted about connecting with Zilis, noting that they are now aligned on certain aspects regarding their children with Musk.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk th baby seldon lycurgus shivon zilis judge orders custody
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk had two kids in the span of a few months.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite celebrating the news of his new child with Zilis, Musk has been ordered to appear in a New York City court, as conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has sued him for sole custody of his 13th child.

In a new court filing, St. Clair requested Musk to appear at the New York County Courthouse on May 29.

Attorneys for Musk will be allowed to fight against St. Clair gaining sole custody of their 5-month-old child, referred to by his initials, R.S.C., in the court document.

The head of SpaceX has yet to publicly acknowledge being the father of St. Clair's new child.

READ MORE ON NEWS
pals telling taylor swift split travis kelce despite engagement rumors pp

EXCLUSIVE: Why Pals Are Telling Taylor Swift to SPLIT From Travis Kelce — Despite Engagement Rumors Swirling Around Couple

sinister rip coffins emblazoned drake name america biggest hip hop names manson mansion massacre pp

EXCLUSIVE: Sinister 'RIP' Coffins Emblazoned With Drake's Name and Left Outside Homes of America's Biggest Hip-Hop Names Spark Fears of Another Manson Family-Style Mansion Massacre

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk th baby seldon lycurgus shivon zilis judge orders custody
Source: MEGA; @AshleyStClair/X

Elon Musk is currently in the middle of a custody battle with Ashley St. Clair.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The New York Supreme Court judge overseeing the case between St. Clair and Musk will also hear arguments about whether or not the billionaire should be ordered to pay child support to the MAGA influencer.

An attorney for St. Clair, Karen B. Rosenthal, released a statement claiming Musk has still not accepted the court filing, either in person or via his attorneys.

The lawyer wrote: "Despite requests, Mr. Musk has still not accepted service of the motion papers via his alleged attorneys, which is easy enough to do.

"As a result of avoiding personal service, he has prolonged the litigation and caused unnecessary distress. It should be noted that no attorney has opted into the NYSCEF system claiming they represent Mr. Musk.

"We don't have anyone we can properly speak with. It's unnecessary gamesmanship when there's an infant involved."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.