Elon Musk Has 14th Baby Named Seldon Lycurgus — His Fourth With Shivon Zilis — As Judge Orders Him to Appear In Court Over Custody Fight With 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have announced the arrival of their fourth child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zilis shared the news in an X post on Friday, Feb. 28, revealing the new addition to the family, a boy named Seldon Lycurgus. However, she did not disclose when their son was born.
The mother of four wrote: "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."
Musk replied to the announcement with a heart emoji.
The Tesla billionaire and Zilis previously secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021. They were born just weeks before Musk and pop star Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, through a surrogate.
Zilis and her tech bro baby daddy had their third child, Arcadia, on February 28, 2025.
Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, including X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus aka Tau, recently tweeted about connecting with Zilis, noting that they are now aligned on certain aspects regarding their children with Musk.
Despite celebrating the news of his new child with Zilis, Musk has been ordered to appear in a New York City court, as conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has sued him for sole custody of his 13th child.
In a new court filing, St. Clair requested Musk to appear at the New York County Courthouse on May 29.
Attorneys for Musk will be allowed to fight against St. Clair gaining sole custody of their 5-month-old child, referred to by his initials, R.S.C., in the court document.
The head of SpaceX has yet to publicly acknowledge being the father of St. Clair's new child.
The New York Supreme Court judge overseeing the case between St. Clair and Musk will also hear arguments about whether or not the billionaire should be ordered to pay child support to the MAGA influencer.
An attorney for St. Clair, Karen B. Rosenthal, released a statement claiming Musk has still not accepted the court filing, either in person or via his attorneys.
The lawyer wrote: "Despite requests, Mr. Musk has still not accepted service of the motion papers via his alleged attorneys, which is easy enough to do.
"As a result of avoiding personal service, he has prolonged the litigation and caused unnecessary distress. It should be noted that no attorney has opted into the NYSCEF system claiming they represent Mr. Musk.
"We don't have anyone we can properly speak with. It's unnecessary gamesmanship when there's an infant involved."