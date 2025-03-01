Elon Musk Has 14th Baby Named Seldon Lycurgus — His Fourth With Shivon Zilis — As Judge Orders Him to Appear In Court Over Custody Fight With 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair

The mother of four wrote: "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk replied to the announcement with a heart emoji.

The Tesla billionaire and Zilis previously secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021. They were born just weeks before Musk and pop star Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, through a surrogate.

Zilis and her tech bro baby daddy had their third child, Arcadia, on February 28, 2025.