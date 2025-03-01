EXCLUSIVE: Sinister 'RIP' Coffins Emblazoned With Drake's Name and Left Outside Homes of America's Biggest Hip-Hop Names Spark Fears of Another Manson Family-Style Mansion Massacre
Cops are probing the sinister practice of cranks leaving coffins outside the homes of rap stars over fears it could spark a Manson-style killing spree.
Law enforcement officers are looking at an array of theories amid concerns a creepy Manson Family-style cult could be behind the coffin dumpings rather than be connected to beefs between music stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A police source told us: "This could well be a cult using bad blood between rappers as a cover for their peculiar goings on and as we know from previous incidents, things like this can escalate.
"The Manson cult wanted to spark a race war as the reason for their blood-thirsty actions and that sounds outlandish all these years later but it is impossible to know what goes on in the minds of these crazies until something appalling happens or someone is arrested.
"That is what needs to happen in this case: we need to pick up one of these cranks and find out what on earth is the backstory to these happenings."
Sharon Tate, a 1960s actress and model, known for films like Valley of the Dolls and The Fearless Vampire Killers, was the most famous victims of the Manson murders.
Married to director Roman Polanski, she was only 26 years old when tragically murdered by members of Charles Manson's cult, dubbed the "Manson Family," on August 9, 1969 – as part of a series of killings intended to spark a race war.
Four members of the gang broke into Tate's house in Beverly Hills, slaughtering her and four of her friends.
The following night they repeated the horror when they murdered Rosemary and Leno LaBianca in L.A.'s Los Feliz area.
But other theories linked to the coffin drops – seen above – are also being looked at.
Drake's rap feud is another possible answer as to why the black coffins are showing up at the doorsteps of prominent hip-hop and rap figures' homes, RadarOnline.com has already revealed.
DJ Khaled was the latest to receive a coffin marked with a white upside-down cross, "RIP Drake" and "RIP OVO," after the apparent warning was left outside the gate of his Miami, Florida, home on Saturday, February 22.
Two men were said to have pulled up to the producer's residence in a truck, claiming they were from a delivery company.
When Khaled's team allowed the truck inside the residence, they reportedly propped the makeshift casket against a gate and proceeded to get on down on their knees and pray. They then got back in their truck and drove away.
According to Miami police, Khaled's security team destroyed the casket and disposed of it after the men left.
The disturbing delivery came two days after a similar casket was left outside of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's Miami home.
Tekashi, 28, claimed the coffin was inscribed with the name of his late nemesis, King Von.
Similar to Khaled, two men claiming to be from a delivery company arrived at Tekashi's residence in a Tesla and were given permission to enter the gated community.
They also dropped off a bouquet of white roses and a pet casket.
Following the sinister drop-off, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office dispatched a bomb squad to the rapper's house
Tekashi 6ix9ine joked: "I'm pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."