EXCLUSIVE: Sinister 'RIP' Coffins Emblazoned With Drake's Name and Left Outside Homes of America's Biggest Hip-Hop Names Spark Fears of Another Manson Family-Style Mansion Massacre

Law enforcement officers are looking at an array of theories amid concerns a creepy Manson Family-style cult could be behind the coffin dumpings rather than be connected to beefs between music stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A police source told us: "This could well be a cult using bad blood between rappers as a cover for their peculiar goings on and as we know from previous incidents, things like this can escalate.

"The Manson cult wanted to spark a race war as the reason for their blood-thirsty actions and that sounds outlandish all these years later but it is impossible to know what goes on in the minds of these crazies until something appalling happens or someone is arrested.

"That is what needs to happen in this case: we need to pick up one of these cranks and find out what on earth is the backstory to these happenings."