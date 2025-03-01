EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'On Red Alert' Over Kardashian Clan's 'Desperate Approaches to A-List Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Save Their Failing Brand — 'She Knows It Could Spark a Break-Up'
Kylie Jenner is nervous about her ambitious mom's determination to drag potential Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet onto her flagging show The Kardashians.
Kris Jenner wants the star, nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, to commit to appearing on the show which many critics now feel has run its course after six seasons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The matriarch believes A-lister Chalamet is the kiss of life the ailing show needs but her daughter reckons it could be the kiss of death for their blossoming relationship.
After maintaining a low profile for quite some time, Jenner and Chalamet are now happily showcasing their romance for the world to see with appearances at recent events like the Golden Globes and a cozy trip to Paris.
A source close to the family said: "Now that they’re comfortable being seen together as an established couple, Kris is eager to leverage this romance to its fullest.
"This relationship is a game-changer for Kylie’s public image.
"But being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kris envisions using it to enhance the family brand even more.
"Her ultimate goal? To get Timothée on The Kardashians. With the show at such a pivotal moment, any move to boost their ratings will be significant, especially to attract a younger demographic.
"Kris sees Timothée as the golden ticket and now she's got her sights set on him to help boost her brand she'll be utterly determined to land her daughter's man for the show."
However, there’s a major snag: Jenner, 27, is reportedly appalled at the mere thought of him joining the family show, particularly considering the history of her sisters' past relationships that struggled after their partners made reality TV appearances.
In her own case, her ex, Travis Scott, made only a brief cameo on the show – and that hasn’t encouraged her to get Chalamet involved.
"She finds the idea completely unappealing, she’s genuinely alarmed by it," our insider added. "Kylie is head over heels for Timothée and has no intention of jeopardizing their special bond. She is on red light about her mom's plans."
Our source went on: "Timothée has witnessed first-hand how her sisters’ relationships have suffered because of the exposure, and she refuses to risk that for herself.
"Given the scrutiny he's already faced simply for dating her, adding more pressure could be damaging. She’s resolute about this and has made it clear to Kris that she needs to back off, otherwise, she risks being shut out of Kylie’s life entirely.”
Having kept their two-year relationship predominantly out of the limelight, Jenner and Chalamet, 29, recently enjoyed a whirlwind of romantic dates in Paris, where she joined him for the French premiere of A Complete Unknown.
Our source added: "Kylie was over the moon when Tim asked her to come to Paris with him.
"She was absolutely thrilled by such a romantic gesture."