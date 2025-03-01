EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'On Red Alert' Over Kardashian Clan's 'Desperate Approaches to A-List Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Save Their Failing Brand — 'She Knows It Could Spark a Break-Up'

The matriarch believes A-lister Chalamet is the kiss of life the ailing show needs but her daughter reckons it could be the kiss of death for their blossoming relationship.

After maintaining a low profile for quite some time, Jenner and Chalamet are now happily showcasing their romance for the world to see with appearances at recent events like the Golden Globes and a cozy trip to Paris.

A source close to the family said: "Now that they’re comfortable being seen together as an established couple, Kris is eager to leverage this romance to its fullest.

"This relationship is a game-changer for Kylie’s public image.

"But being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kris envisions using it to enhance the family brand even more.

"Her ultimate goal? To get Timothée on The Kardashians. With the show at such a pivotal moment, any move to boost their ratings will be significant, especially to attract a younger demographic.

"Kris sees Timothée as the golden ticket and now she's got her sights set on him to help boost her brand she'll be utterly determined to land her daughter's man for the show."