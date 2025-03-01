EXCLUSIVE: 'Terrified' Justin Timberlake is 'Banking on Third Baby' to Save His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Long-Suffering Jessica Biel After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals

Justin Timberlake is desperate to get the sexy back with his long-suffering wife, Jessica Biel, by getting her pregnant with their third child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He worries she's slipping away from him, and it's been building up since his embarrassing DWI," an insider told us.

Justin's panic escalated after the former 7th Heaven star, 42, posted a cryptic post on Instagram for his 44th birthday.