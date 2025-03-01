EXCLUSIVE: 'Terrified' Justin Timberlake is 'Banking on Third Baby' to Save His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Long-Suffering Jessica Biel After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals
Justin Timberlake is desperate to get the sexy back with his long-suffering wife, Jessica Biel, by getting her pregnant with their third child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He worries she's slipping away from him, and it's been building up since his embarrassing DWI," an insider told us.
Justin's panic escalated after the former 7th Heaven star, 42, posted a cryptic post on Instagram for his 44th birthday.
Most of it was standard sweet birthday wishes.
"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you," she wrote.
Then came the sentence that struck terror in Timberlake's heart: "Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you."
"To say he was a little freaked out [by that part] would be an understatement," an insider told us. "The post struck a nerve, and her ambivalence concerns him. It shows she doesn't take any of his B.S. anymore. She's telling the world it's a flawed marriage."
As readers know, the couple's relationship was shaken to the core after Timberlake's arrest for DWI on Long Island last June.
The Bye Bye Bye singer eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Entitled' Ellen DeGeneres 'At War' With U.K. Neighbors After Fleeing U.S. Following Chat Show Disintegration – 'She's Proving She's The Queen of Mean All Over Again!'
"Justin figures another baby will keep her focused and by his side," our source said. "He knows she's been happiest when pregnant. That's when she's glowing and optimistically looking forward. He figures they've always wanted a bigger family the hard part is convincing her to go for it."
The pair, who wed in 2012, share sons Silas. 9, and Phineas, 4.
Our insider added: "Jessica has always said it would be lovely to have a girl, and that's what Justin is banking on."