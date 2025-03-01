Your tip
Justin Timberlake
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Terrified' Justin Timberlake is 'Banking on Third Baby' to Save His 'Crumbling' Marriage to Long-Suffering Jessica Biel After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals

justin timberlake third baby jessica biel marriage scandals
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's marriage to Jessica Biel is said to be hanging by a thread.

March 1 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake is desperate to get the sexy back with his long-suffering wife, Jessica Biel, by getting her pregnant with their third child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He worries she's slipping away from him, and it's been building up since his embarrassing DWI," an insider told us.

Justin's panic escalated after the former 7th Heaven star, 42, posted a cryptic post on Instagram for his 44th birthday.

justin timberlake third baby jessica biel marriage scandals
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel's wife's cryptic birthday post sparked more fears for their marriage.

Most of it was standard sweet birthday wishes.

"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you," she wrote.

Then came the sentence that struck terror in Timberlake's heart: "Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you."

justin timberlake third baby jessica biel marriage scandals
Source: MEGA

Timberlake hopes a third baby will save his marriage after his DWI scandal, insiders say.

"To say he was a little freaked out [by that part] would be an understatement," an insider told us. "The post struck a nerve, and her ambivalence concerns him. It shows she doesn't take any of his B.S. anymore. She's telling the world it's a flawed marriage."

As readers know, the couple's relationship was shaken to the core after Timberlake's arrest for DWI on Long Island last June.

The Bye Bye Bye singer eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired.

justin timberlake third baby jessica biel marriage scandals
Source: MEGA

Biel's Instagram message is said to have hinted at cracks in her marriage to Timberlake.

"Justin figures another baby will keep her focused and by his side," our source said. "He knows she's been happiest when pregnant. That's when she's glowing and optimistically looking forward. He figures they've always wanted a bigger family the hard part is convincing her to go for it."

The pair, who wed in 2012, share sons Silas. 9, and Phineas, 4.

Our insider added: "Jessica has always said it would be lovely to have a girl, and that's what Justin is banking on."

