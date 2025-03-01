EXCLUSIVE: 'Entitled' Ellen DeGeneres 'At War' With U.K. Neighbors After Fleeing U.S. Following Chat Show Disintegration – 'She's Proving She's The Queen of Mean All Over Again!'

Ellen DeGeneres didn't forget to pack her sense of Hollywood entitlement when she moved from California to the U.K., according to her peeved new neighbors, who charge that the dethroned talk show queen failed to obtain approval from officials before making major renovations to her $18 million mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Late last year, DeGeneres, 67, and her wife – Ally McBeal beauty Portia de Rossi, 52 – purchased the luxe farmhouse in England's star-studded Cotswolds region, which is also home to Bridget Jones bad boy Hugh Grant and soccer legend David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria.