EXCLUSIVE: 'Entitled' Ellen DeGeneres 'At War' With U.K. Neighbors After Fleeing U.S. Following Chat Show Disintegration – 'She's Proving She's The Queen of Mean All Over Again!'
Ellen DeGeneres didn't forget to pack her sense of Hollywood entitlement when she moved from California to the U.K., according to her peeved new neighbors, who charge that the dethroned talk show queen failed to obtain approval from officials before making major renovations to her $18 million mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Late last year, DeGeneres, 67, and her wife – Ally McBeal beauty Portia de Rossi, 52 – purchased the luxe farmhouse in England's star-studded Cotswolds region, which is also home to Bridget Jones bad boy Hugh Grant and soccer legend David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria.
Some locals later griped the Finding Dory funnylady committed a "technical breach" by not getting permission before building a single-story extension to the structure – and ratted her out to authorities.
Parish council members expressed fears the work could affect nearby ancient Roman ruins.
Meeting notes also explained that residents were concerned a wire fence on the property "could increase flood risk in the village" if trash got caught on the barrier.
However, a spokesperson for West Oxfordshire District Council found the Roman remains were a good 200 yards from DeGeneres' 43-acre estate and insisted all renovations were "completed to a high standard."
Yet, some insiders suggested the former TV chatterbox may have jumped from the frying pan into the fire by crossing her new neighbors.
As readers know, DeGeneres walked away from her self-named U.S. chatfest in 2022 after 19 years following allegations she lorded over a hostile work environment and that her "be nice" mantra was just an act.
The host denied knowing about any inappropriate behavior on the set – and later joked in a stand-up routine that she was "kicked out of show business" for being "mean."
A source said: "Ellen may have been hoping for a fresh start in England, but she might have made all new enemies by acting as if she's above the rules."