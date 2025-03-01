EXCLUSIVE: 'Tortured' Tom Brady Selling $150Million Mansion As He 'Can't Bear' How It Overlooks Pregnant Ex Gisele Bündchen's and Her Boyfriend Joaquim Valente's Posh Pad
Tom Brady has put his $150million Miami mansion on the market because the football legend can't stomach having a front-row seat to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's happy life with her new man and baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Supermodel Bündchen, 44, recently welcomed her first child with jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim Valente, 37, and the couple has settled into her posh property-which sits just across the creek from her former marital home with retired quarterback Tom.
Before the clock ran out on the ex-jock's 13-year marriage to the Brazilian beauty in 2022, the pair oversaw construction of the luxe digs.
And sources now say tormented Brady, 47, is eager to ditch the five-bedroom pad to rid himself of all memories of his onetime missus.
Our insider said: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.
"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."
According to the source, the Fox Sports analyst isn't leaving Miami – but he plans to downsize and "live somewhere where he can have some peace."
The insider also revealed Brady is amicably co-parenting son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with Bündchen, but their breakup still secretly stings him.
A day after Bündchen’s baby joy made headlines, Brady shared a puzzling post from another user on his Instagram account that seemed to reveal his mood.
The quote read: "I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend."
Brady, who is also a father to 17-year-old son Jack with his Blue Bloods actress ex, Bridget Moynahan, commented on the sentiment, "Love this.
Our insider added: "He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private."