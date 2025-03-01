EXCLUSIVE: 'Tortured' Tom Brady Selling $150Million Mansion As He 'Can't Bear' How It Overlooks Pregnant Ex Gisele Bündchen's and Her Boyfriend Joaquim Valente's Posh Pad

Tom Brady has put his $150million Miami mansion on the market because the football legend can't stomach having a front-row seat to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's happy life with her new man and baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Supermodel Bündchen, 44, recently welcomed her first child with jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim Valente, 37, and the couple has settled into her posh property-which sits just across the creek from her former marital home with retired quarterback Tom.

Before the clock ran out on the ex-jock's 13-year marriage to the Brazilian beauty in 2022, the pair oversaw construction of the luxe digs.

And sources now say tormented Brady, 47, is eager to ditch the five-bedroom pad to rid himself of all memories of his onetime missus.