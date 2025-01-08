How Groveling Justin Timberlake Spent Christmas 'Going Above and Beyond' to Save Marriage After Singer 'Inflicted Pain and Embarrassment' on Wife Jessica Biel
Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of the year – but it wasn't for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, sources say.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the holidays were a time of reckoning for the pair, who have been struggling in the wake of Timberlake's bad behavior.
"Justin knows there's serious work to do if his marriage to Jessica is going to last," the insider added.
The pop star's "bad choices" were being held to account over the holiday, explained the source, as the couple of 17 years headed into 2025.
As far back as 2019, Jessica, 42, appeared to forgive her hubby for his public flirtation with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans.
But the 43-year-old's DWI arrest after a bar outing in New York's Sag Harbor in June re-upped their tension.
"Justin has inflicted pain and embarrassment on Jessica time and again with his reckless actions," said the insider, adding the former NYSNCer hitting the road for his current tour – which kicked off in April – wound up being a "welcome relief for Jessica”.
“She needed space to focus on herself."
Now the parents of Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, were back home for the holidays, it was time for Timberlake to make things right.
"He pulled out all the stops to prove to Jessica that he's a devoted family man who's learned from his mistakes," the source said. "There was none of the usual boys' nights out. He went above and beyond with the kids, helped around the house and spoilt Jessica with gifts. He put all his focus into being the perfect husband."