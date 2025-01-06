Influencer Dead at Age 27 After Choking on Food While at Dinner with Her Family — Sister Cries 'I Will Always Love You' In Emotional Tribute
An influencer with a massive Instagram following has died after choking on food while out having dinner with her family in New York City.
Carol Acosta, known on social media as Killadamente, had her death confirmed by her sister Katyan, Radaronline.com can reveal.
According to reports, Acosta – a mother of two – died after she began to choke at dinner and had difficulty breathing, per a quote from her cousin. It is being reported Acosta "had an attack of some kind" and was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
Katyan took to Instagram to confirm her sister's passing, writing: "I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister."
In another post, Katyan said: "I know you will always be with me my sister, my partner and my best friend forever... I love you and I will always love you."
Acosta, who had over six millions followers on Instagram, had plenty of fans rush to her page in order to pay their respects, as one person said: "May God give strength to her family..."
Another added: "Everyone appreciates you when you leave," while a third reacted, "Speechless. We won't let your message be forgotten."
One follower said: "This news has left me sad and surprised."
Acosta's family has set up a GoFundMe to raise donations to cover the late influencer's funeral. As of this moment, the page has already raised over $25,000.
"On this occasion we join together and ask for your help to give her a farewell as she deserves," a description on the fundraising page read. Acosta was just 27 years old.
Acosta's death comes just weeks after popular fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar died after being shot during a robbery in Los Angeles three months ago.
The gym owner was shot in the face after he was followed home by four men and confronted by them in his driveway.
Aguilar's team at Self Made Training Facility took to Instagram to announce the tragic death: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.
"... "As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many."
According to the original report from the Los Angeles Police Department, Aguilar was approached by four male suspects who demanded his belongings. One of the suspects then proceeded to fire multiple shots, injuring the fitness influencer.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting according to police.
Aguilar was the president and CEO of Self Made Training Facility, a chain of gyms with 26 locations across the country.
The 43-year-old's Self Made Family account, which has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, provided advice on fitness as well as entrepreneurship.