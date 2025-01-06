Influencer Dead at Age 27 After Choking on Food While at Dinner with Her Family — Sister Cries 'I Will Always Love You' In Emotional Tribute

Carol Acosta, known on social media as Killadamente, had her death confirmed by her sister Katyan, Radaronline.com can reveal.

An influencer with a massive Instagram following has died after choking on food while out having dinner with her family in New York City .

According to reports, Acosta – a mother of two – died after she began to choke at dinner and had difficulty breathing, per a quote from her cousin. It is being reported Acosta "had an attack of some kind" and was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Katyan took to Instagram to confirm her sister's passing, writing: "I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister."

In another post, Katyan said: "I know you will always be with me my sister, my partner and my best friend forever... I love you and I will always love you."