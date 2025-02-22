Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Britain's 'Most Hated Mom' Blasts OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips For Claiming She Was Pregnant During Gangbang Stunt — But Fans Say Porn Actress Is Only Trolling Rival Bonnie Blue With 'Baby Bump' Snap

Split photo of Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram;@bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Lily Phillips is receiving plenty of backlash after claiming she's expecting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 21 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Carla Bellucci, known as Britain's "most hated mom," has called out Lily Phillips after the OnlyFans star claimed she is pregnant.

Bellucci, 42, has received plenty of backlash for shocking parental decisions including encouraging her then 18-year-old daughter to post racy photos – but even the mom-of-four has a major issue with Phillips, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
carla bellucci onlyfans lily phillips pregnant bonnie blue baby bump lilyphillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

Phillips posted a baby bump photo and claimed she's pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Phillips' pregnancy announcement – which included a baby bump photo and an apparent positive test – Belluci now wants the adult content creator to shape up for the sake of her future child.

She said: "Change, make a change for your unborn child and for yourself. Learn self-respect, dignity and good morals. Trust me – this will all bite you in the a--. You're worth more and your child should be worth more."

Belluci continued: "I think it would be awful for the poor child. Yes, it would have financial stability but no mental stability.The kid would grow up a mess. Can you imagine school life? It’s not worth thinking about it. The child would be bullied so bad.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Carla Bellucci
Source: @officialcarlabellucci/instagram/ @pixbygiovanni

Carla Bellucci – who also has an adult content past – warned Phillips about bringing a child into the world with her dangerous behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her lifestyle decisions would cost the child’s mental well-being. It may seem fun at the minute, but her actions will have a life-lasting effect on her and her child. I find it a very sad way to live."

Belluci's kids – aged between four and 22 – have been bullied and trolled for their mother's past adult work, and social services has even gotten involved.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've had social services called on me over 10 times, it has been a hard journey. My kids went through hell. They got bullied so much that they ended up being pulled from high school," she claimed.

However, Belluci believes Phillips' pregnancy claim is all part of a big "publicity stunt."

She said: "I think it's a publicity stunt and that's sad. There are people who dream of having kids who can’t. I’m praying it’s a publicity stunt because a child cannot be born into this saga. Wake up Lily. You're worth more."

Article continues below advertisement
only fans lily phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

OnlyFans star Phillips previously claimed to have slept with over 100 men in 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Belluci's warning comes after Phillips took to Instagram to claim she's expecting, captioning a baby bump photo, "The secret is out... Baby Phillips 2025."

Fans were quick to blast Phillips for the post, as one person raged: "Don’t fall for this stunt. Remember they're just out for your attention," as others suggested she was simply "trolling" Bonnie Blue.

Phillips' apparent pregnancy admission comes after Blue – a fellow OnlyFans star and rival – left fans buzzing that she may be expecting, weeks after the 25-year-old claims to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue – real name Tia Bellinger – previously posted a photo of pickles drizzled in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, labeling it as her "cravings." Followers were quick to react as one person on X said: "Rumor has it that Bonnie Blue is pregnant!"

The controversial star has yet to confirm or deny she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry, as the two have been trying to out-do one another when it comes to sex feats, with 23-year-old Phillips said to have hooked up with over 100 men in a day.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce Gives More Brutal Detail on His Shocking 'Targeted' Accusation Against Kevin Spacey — As 'House of Cards' Star Tells Him to 'Grow Up'

Split photo of Nathan Hochman. the Menendez brothers.

New LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman Recommends Court Deny Menendez Brothers’ Petition to Overturn Murder Convictions — Claims 'New Evidence' In Case Could Be 'Lies'

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram;@bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry.

Blue, however, shot down any talk of a rivalry, and said: "... Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.