Britain's 'Most Hated Mom' Blasts OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips For Claiming She Was Pregnant During Gangbang Stunt — But Fans Say Porn Actress Is Only Trolling Rival Bonnie Blue With 'Baby Bump' Snap

Carla Bellucci, known as Britain's "most hated mom," has called out Lily Phillips after the OnlyFans star claimed she is pregnant. Bellucci, 42, has received plenty of backlash for shocking parental decisions including encouraging her then 18-year-old daughter to post racy photos – but even the mom-of-four has a major issue with Phillips, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram Phillips posted a baby bump photo and claimed she's pregnant.

Following Phillips' pregnancy announcement – which included a baby bump photo and an apparent positive test – Belluci now wants the adult content creator to shape up for the sake of her future child. She said: "Change, make a change for your unborn child and for yourself. Learn self-respect, dignity and good morals. Trust me – this will all bite you in the a--. You're worth more and your child should be worth more." Belluci continued: "I think it would be awful for the poor child. Yes, it would have financial stability but no mental stability.The kid would grow up a mess. Can you imagine school life? It’s not worth thinking about it. The child would be bullied so bad.

Source: @officialcarlabellucci/instagram/ @pixbygiovanni Carla Bellucci – who also has an adult content past – warned Phillips about bringing a child into the world with her dangerous behavior.

"Her lifestyle decisions would cost the child’s mental well-being. It may seem fun at the minute, but her actions will have a life-lasting effect on her and her child. I find it a very sad way to live." Belluci's kids – aged between four and 22 – have been bullied and trolled for their mother's past adult work, and social services has even gotten involved.

"I've had social services called on me over 10 times, it has been a hard journey. My kids went through hell. They got bullied so much that they ended up being pulled from high school," she claimed. However, Belluci believes Phillips' pregnancy claim is all part of a big "publicity stunt." She said: "I think it's a publicity stunt and that's sad. There are people who dream of having kids who can’t. I’m praying it’s a publicity stunt because a child cannot be born into this saga. Wake up Lily. You're worth more."

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram OnlyFans star Phillips previously claimed to have slept with over 100 men in 24 hours.

Belluci's warning comes after Phillips took to Instagram to claim she's expecting, captioning a baby bump photo, "The secret is out... Baby Phillips 2025." Fans were quick to blast Phillips for the post, as one person raged: "Don’t fall for this stunt. Remember they're just out for your attention," as others suggested she was simply "trolling" Bonnie Blue. Phillips' apparent pregnancy admission comes after Blue – a fellow OnlyFans star and rival – left fans buzzing that she may be expecting, weeks after the 25-year-old claims to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Blue – real name Tia Bellinger – previously posted a photo of pickles drizzled in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, labeling it as her "cravings." Followers were quick to react as one person on X said: "Rumor has it that Bonnie Blue is pregnant!" The controversial star has yet to confirm or deny she is pregnant. Meanwhile, Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry, as the two have been trying to out-do one another when it comes to sex feats, with 23-year-old Phillips said to have hooked up with over 100 men in a day.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram;@bonnie_blue_xox/instagram Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry.