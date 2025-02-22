Guy Pearce Gives More Brutal Detail on His Shocking 'Targeted' Accusation Against Kevin Spacey — As 'House of Cards' Star Tells Him to 'Grow Up'
Guy Pearce has provided more detail on how he was allegedly "targeted" by former co-star Kevin Spacey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges last year, responded to Pearce's claims in a dramatic video and told the actor to "grow up."
Pearce, 57, and Spacey, 65, worked together on the 1997 hit film L.A. Confidential.
Nearly thirty years later, the Emmy Award-winner broke down in tears as he recalled feeling "scared" of Spacey.
During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Pearce said: "I did that thing you do where you brush it off and go, 'Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that's nothing.' And I did that for five months.
"And, really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he's quite an aggressive man."
He continued: "He's extremely charming and brilliant at what he does – really impressive, et cetera. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."
The 57-year-old further claimed he told his wife he felt "safe" when co-star Simon Baker was on-set because the House of Cards star would focus his attention on him instead.
He initially spoke out about his experience in the wake of the 2017 #MeToo movement, which he said was "really an incredible wakeup call" for him.
Around the same time, Spacey was accused of making inappropriate sexual advances at then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 at a party in New York. Spacey was later cleared of charges following trials in both the U.S. and U.K.
Then Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old at a bar in 2016, but the charges were dropped in 2019.
While a U.K. jury acquitted Spacey of sexually assaulting four men while working as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater last year, a fresh lawsuit against Spacey and the theater was filed last week.
Pearce said: "I was in London working on something, and I heard (the reports) and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop.
"I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever."
Despite his emotional reaction, Pearce confessed he struggles to identify as a victim because "even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators."
In response to Pearce's claims, Spacey posted a fiery video on X, in which he denied the accusations and slammed his former co-star over the interview.
He said: "We could have had that conversation, but instead, you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said.
"You really want to know what my response is? Grow up."
Spacey continued: "Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot L.A. Confidential, you flew to Savannah, Georgia while I was shooting Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, just to spend time with me?
"Did you tell the press that too, or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?"