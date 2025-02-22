Guy Pearce Gives More Brutal Detail on His Shocking 'Targeted' Accusation Against Kevin Spacey — As 'House of Cards' Star Tells Him to 'Grow Up'

Around the same time, Spacey was accused of making inappropriate sexual advances at then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 at a party in New York. Spacey was later cleared of charges following trials in both the U.S. and U.K.

Then Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old at a bar in 2016, but the charges were dropped in 2019.

While a U.K. jury acquitted Spacey of sexually assaulting four men while working as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater last year, a fresh lawsuit against Spacey and the theater was filed last week.

Pearce said: "I was in London working on something, and I heard (the reports) and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop.

"I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever."