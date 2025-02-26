BREAKING: Rosie O'Donnell Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michelle Trachtenberg's Death and Reveals Actress 'Struggled for Years' — As Celebrities React with Emotional Tributes

O'Donnell starred alongside Trachtenberg in 1996's Harriet the Spy. It was the young star's big screen debut, and came when she was just 10 years old.

After hearing of Trachtenberg's passing, O'Donnell released a statement calling the news "heartbreaking."

She said: "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress' mother reportedly discovered her body at her apartment near Columbus Circle in New York City at around 8 A.M. No foul play is believed to be involved, and her death is not being investigated as suspicious.