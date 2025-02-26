BREAKING: Rosie O'Donnell Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michelle Trachtenberg's Death and Reveals Actress 'Struggled for Years' — As Celebrities React with Emotional Tributes
Rosie O'Donnell, who worked alongside Michelle Trachtenberg on one of her earliest movies, has shared her utter sadness at her friend's untimely death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police sources confirmed the Buffy: The Vampire Slayer star's death on Wednesday, saying she died of complications following a liver transplant.
O'Donnell starred alongside Trachtenberg in 1996's Harriet the Spy. It was the young star's big screen debut, and came when she was just 10 years old.
After hearing of Trachtenberg's passing, O'Donnell released a statement calling the news "heartbreaking."
She said: "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress' mother reportedly discovered her body at her apartment near Columbus Circle in New York City at around 8 A.M. No foul play is believed to be involved, and her death is not being investigated as suspicious.
More details to follow...