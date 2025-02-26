Your tip
How Liam Payne Murder Conspiracies and His Ex-Pal Roger Nores' 'PR Tour' Is Sparking a Nightmare for Tragic One Direction Star's Grieving Family

Liam Payne's family has been plagued by conspiracy theories and a defamation lawsuit.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Vicious "murder" conspiracies theories about Liam Payne's death and a "PR tour" from his former friend and ex-manager Roger Nores has created a nightmare for the late One Direction star's grieving family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Manslaughter charges were recently dropped against Nores, who filed a $10million defamation lawsuit against Payne's father, Geoff Payne.

Payne died in October at the age of 31 with toxicology reports showing a mix of drugs in his system.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from his Buenos Aires third-floor hotel balcony. Moments before his death, witnesses claimed he was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby and had to be taken back to his room by hotel staff.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Argentinian authorities dropped charges against Nores and two hotel staff workers after determining they could not have prevented Payne's tragic fall.

The ruling stated: "It is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, [Payne] would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death.

"But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions... that [Payne] would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family."

Manslaughter charges against Payne's former friend Roger Nores were recently dropped.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, Nores said he was "glad this is finally over," adding: "I'm happy I'm now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend."

Before he was slapped with the since-dropped charges, he insisted that he did not "abandon" his friend and was "heartbroken" over the "tragedy."

Nores said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happened."

Conspiracy theories have swirled alleging Payne was 'murdered' by a dark industry force.

A source previously claimed Nores believed he was being "railroaded" and used as a "scapegoat" by Argentinian authorities.

They added: "He thinks that Argentina is making an example out of him to save face. He says he’s a scapegoat. He says that they’re mad about the bad press. And in order to change that, they had to make a high-profile arrest, and it’s him."

In his defamation lawsuit against Payne's father, Nores alleged he misrepresented his friendship with the singer and made false and defamatory statements to authorities.

A source said Payne's family will continue to 'keep a dignified silence' amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, TikTok and X users have spread disturbing conspiracy theories about the singer's death.

Some theories alleged he was killed by a sinister industry force, while others claimed his death was "faked" by a body double.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit and baseless claims about Payne's death, an insider said his family is pushing forward and doing all they can to preserve the singer's memory, including plans to construct a memorial in his hometown.

The insider said: "Liam's family has zero desire to speak out or respond to (Nores) or anyone else – they will continue to keep a dignified silence.

"They understand the global interest as Liam was one of the biggest stars on the planet, but to them he was – and always will be – their boy.

"They are focused on his legacy and find comfort in fan support for Liam’s music amongst the noise."

