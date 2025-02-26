How Liam Payne Murder Conspiracies and His Ex-Pal Roger Nores' 'PR Tour' Is Sparking a Nightmare for Tragic One Direction Star's Grieving Family

Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from his Buenos Aires third-floor hotel balcony. Moments before his death, witnesses claimed he was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby and had to be taken back to his room by hotel staff.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Argentinian authorities dropped charges against Nores and two hotel staff workers after determining they could not have prevented Payne's tragic fall.

The ruling stated: "It is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, [Payne] would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death.

"But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions... that [Payne] would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family."