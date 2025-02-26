WATCH: 'Disturbed' Justin Bieber Raps TOPLESS on Private Jet as Fans Beg Him Get Help Amid 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors Plaguing Singer
Justin Bieber is raising alarms with his startling new topless video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled pop star caused a stir on Monday with a rare clip on Instagram, rapping about being "high" while shirtless and holding a bag of snacks alongside show opener Eddie Benjamin.
Bieber, 30, rapped the lyrics: "I fly like a fly guy/ I fly high like a bagpipe/ I go high like a bad guy."
The singer's video once again triggered a wave of mixed reactions from fans, with some urging him to get back to making music and others worrying about his health and mental stability.
One person wrote: "Something is very off. This video disturbs me on so many levels."
Another said: "If anyone’s a true fan of Justin Bieber, you would know that there’s something wrong with him. He needs help."
Watch the clip below:
Recent photos and videos circulating on social media have sparked concern among followers – especially after Bieber was seen at an event for his wife Hailey's Rhode Skin brand, where he appeared to make odd gestures.
Other paparazzi photos have sparked comments about how much thinner the singer has been looking lately.
Bieber’s been juggling a lot recently – from becoming a dad for the first time in August to being thrust into the spotlight as a victim in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex scandals, all while nonstop divorce rumors have continued to flood the internet.
His appearance has led many to believe he's been using drugs lately – which his rep denied earlier this month.
They said: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," and added, "he's in one of the best places in his life."
The rep noted the speculation about Bieber has been "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."
They also said the past year of the A-lister's life has been "very transformative for him" and how he "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
Bieber’s latest social media video comes as he appears to be focusing on health and wellness amid a troubling year, having just been spotted wearing a bathrobe while out in New York City during his frequent visits to the spa.
Shortly before, however, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Justin is struggling in a big way. He's carrying so much baggage right now, and he feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load.
"His recent appearance in New York has really hit home just how fragile he's becoming. His inner circle are worried and are hoping his problems can somehow go away."
Some of Bieber's friends have raised concerns about whether his past struggles with drug use have resurfaced, as his erratic behavior and drastic physical transformation in recent months have become more noticeable.
There are also rumors saying Hailey has grown frustrated with his "unacceptable" behavior, which is reportedly driving a wedge between them.
One source previously revealed: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
Additionally, Bieber is reportedly freaking out over the prospect of being dragged into the drama surrounding his former mentor, Combs.
The Bad Boy Records founder is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking.
An insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."