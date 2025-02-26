How 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Surgery Trend is STILL Surging Among Donald Trump's Hangers-On: 'It's Redefining the Political Aesthetic!'

The Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, acquired by Trump in 1985, is usually the focus for not only political meetings, but also serves as the hot spot for all of the controversial politician's most loyal supporters.

"Donald Trump left New York because there he was seen as a tacky millionaire, while in Florida, his aesthetic makes more sense," Joan López Alegre, a communications professor at the Universitat Abat Oliba CEU in Barcelona, explained.

She added: "Mar-a-Lago is a kind of summer White House where he has created an alternative with a certain aesthetic.”