How 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Surgery Trend is STILL Surging Among Donald Trump's Hangers-On: 'It's Redefining the Political Aesthetic!'
It has become clear that many in Donald Trump's inner circle have gone the "Mar-a-Lago face" route, with some going under the knife to achieve that perfect look.
The particular look features everything from Botox, bronzer, puffy lips, and plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, acquired by Trump in 1985, is usually the focus for not only political meetings, but also serves as the hot spot for all of the controversial politician's most loyal supporters.
"Donald Trump left New York because there he was seen as a tacky millionaire, while in Florida, his aesthetic makes more sense," Joan López Alegre, a communications professor at the Universitat Abat Oliba CEU in Barcelona, explained.
She added: "Mar-a-Lago is a kind of summer White House where he has created an alternative with a certain aesthetic.”
And that aesthetic seems to be bordering on Real Housewives, at least according to plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn.
He said: "It's something you'd see in Real Housewives stars, a combination of Botox and filler... that are mildly to moderately overdone."
"They don't look distorted necessarily, but they also don't look like they used to. It is definitely a plastic look, maybe a Kardashian look," Dr Youn added referring to the famous reality show family.
The "Mar-a-Lago" look has now exploded on social media; so much so people have begun to notice. From South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Trump's son Eric's wife, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Lara leading the charge with their new face.
Even failed Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz has drastically changed his looks, as has Trump's eldest child Don. Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle, too.
Youn said: "The calling card for being wealthy used to be expensive bags to show off, but now it has almost become an expensive face – we are seeing it in younger people too."
Republican strategist Ron Bonjean also offered up an explanation for the trend, and specifically suggested why Noem, 52, was reported to have gotten her teeth straightened ahead of her push for a job on Trump's team.
He said: "It's all about her appeal to an audience of one.
"The whole teeth thing almost looks like it was done for Trump to see. She is showing him she works well in front of the camera, that she has that star power he wants onstage with him, while fitting into the mode of women in the Trump universe."
Noem eventually landed the United States Secretary of Homeland Security position.
Despite the big changes, Trump is said to actually not be a fan of the unnatural look, despite his wife, Melania, being accused of undergoing a massive transformation.
"Trump, who is generally appalled by plastic surgery, was disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer's facial alterations," The Atlantic previously reported, referring to far-right political activist Laura Loomer and her face.
However, the 78-year-old himself has also been accused of getting plastic surgery, especially to keep his hair, according to one surgeon.
Earlier this year, Dr. Gary Motykie speculated Trump's notable blonde hair could be the result of multiple hair surgeries, saying: "I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of (hair) surgeries."