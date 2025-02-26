Your tip
Bill Clinton STILL Haunted by Monica Lewinsky Affair — As Sexpot Ex-White House Intern Tells How She's Intent on 'Reclaiming Her Robbed Future' After She Was Painted as an 'Insane Stalker' After Their Sleazy Fling

Source: MEGA/Instagram

Former president Bill Clinton remains haunted by ex-lover Monica Lewinsky who is determined to make up for 'lost years' caused by affair scandal.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Monica Lewinsky continues to haunt Bill Clinton by stating her intention to reclaim her "lost future."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-White House intern, whose affair with the former President shocked the world, is determined to make up for the years she lost in wake of the scandal and will no longer hide away.

Source: MEGA

Lewinsky has made a return to the public eye in recent months and has even spoken about her current dating situation.

Lewinsky, 51, has revealed in a new interview she wants to repair her image after she was painted as an "insane stalker" following their 18-month fling, which began in 1995.

She said: "I was in my early 30s, I had nothing. That was the point when I realized how much had been taken from me. I lost my future."

On how her image was tainted after the scandal broke, Lewinsky explained: "I was very quickly painted as a stalker, mentally unstable, not attractive enough."

She now realizes her mistakes and how they casted a negative view of both herself and other women, adding: "Because of the power dynamics and the power differential, I never should've been in that f---ing position."

Source: MEGA

Clinton's marriage to wife Hillary managed to survive his infamous affair which shocked the world.

Lewinsky also revealed she believes Clinton, now 78, should have resigned after their affair became public.

She said: "I think the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody's business and to resign.

"Or, to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person that was just starting out in the world under the bus."

Lewinsky has been back in the public eye and giving interviews in recent weeks, even talking about her dating life.

She noted she has found dating tough at times, but that most of her romantic encounters come through being set up by friends because she's not on the apps.

Lewinsky said: "I'm not on the apps. I am like, I can't. I'm going to be catfished. I am so gullible. I think it's a level of trust that is just not quite there yet.

"I date. I have relationships, situationships, all the things. I've had connections with some extraordinary men.

"I've been really lucky. Not lucky enough that it's been with someone where it's worked out at the right time. It just hasn't."

Lewinsky says Clinton should have resigned in wake of the scandal rather than see her 'thrown under a bus'.

Lewinsky's infamous affair with the former president eventually led to his impeachment.

On August 17, 1998, after multiple denials, Clinton appeared on television and finally confessed he was "solely and completely responsible" for the relationship. His wife, Hillary, 77, stuck by him.

Lewinsky has talked about the affair numerous times since it was made public.

She initially retreated from the public eye, admitting she was left feeling suicidal after being hounded by reporters and ridiculed on talk shows.

"I just couldn't see a way out, and I thought that maybe was the solution," she said years later.

She admitted it was "terrifying" to make the decision to step back into the public eye, but it has helped her to "reclaim" the narrative about her life, following the infamous fallout over her affair with then-president.

