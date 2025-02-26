Bill Clinton STILL Haunted by Monica Lewinsky Affair — As Sexpot Ex-White House Intern Tells How She's Intent on 'Reclaiming Her Robbed Future' After She Was Painted as an 'Insane Stalker' After Their Sleazy Fling

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex- White House intern, whose affair with the former President shocked the world, is determined to make up for the years she lost in wake of the scandal and will no longer hide away.

Monica Lewinsky continues to haunt Bill Clinton by stating her intention to reclaim her "lost future."

Lewinsky has made a return to the public eye in recent months and has even spoken about her current dating situation.

Lewinsky, 51, has revealed in a new interview she wants to repair her image after she was painted as an "insane stalker" following their 18-month fling, which began in 1995.

She said: "I was in my early 30s, I had nothing. That was the point when I realized how much had been taken from me. I lost my future."

On how her image was tainted after the scandal broke, Lewinsky explained: "I was very quickly painted as a stalker, mentally unstable, not attractive enough."

She now realizes her mistakes and how they casted a negative view of both herself and other women, adding: "Because of the power dynamics and the power differential, I never should've been in that f---ing position."