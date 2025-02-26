Huge U.S. Actor Finally Confirms He'll Be Playing Dumbledore in New 'Harry Potter' Series After Deaths of TWO A-Listers Who Portrayed Iconic Wizard

A huge actor has finally confirmed he will be playing the character Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series. RadarOnline.com can report John Lithgow has nabbed the role after the heartbreaking deaths of two A-list stars who portrayed the iconic wizard in the blockbuster franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor said it came as a 'total surprise.'

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor said: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Article continues below advertisement

While the Hollywood actor claimed he accepted the role, ScreenRant then reported the deal for him to play Dumbledore wasn't official just yet. HBO said: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lithgow has earned many awards over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Lithgow is known for his roles on 3rd Rock From The Sun, Dexter, Conclave, Footloose, as well as being the voice of Lord Farquaad in the movie Shrek. Over the years, his success has been recognized with the many awards – including six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Tony Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammys. Lithgow received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA HBO later said nothing is official yet.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.