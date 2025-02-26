Huge U.S. Actor Finally Confirms He'll Be Playing Dumbledore in New 'Harry Potter' Series After Deaths of TWO A-Listers Who Portrayed Iconic Wizard
A huge actor has finally confirmed he will be playing the character Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series.
RadarOnline.com can report John Lithgow has nabbed the role after the heartbreaking deaths of two A-list stars who portrayed the iconic wizard in the blockbuster franchise.
In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor said: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid.
"But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."
While the Hollywood actor claimed he accepted the role, ScreenRant then reported the deal for him to play Dumbledore wasn't official just yet.
HBO said: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."
Lithgow is known for his roles on 3rd Rock From The Sun, Dexter, Conclave, Footloose, as well as being the voice of Lord Farquaad in the movie Shrek.
Over the years, his success has been recognized with the many awards – including six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Tony Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammys.
Lithgow received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001.
Forget Will Smith's Slapgate — Shamed 'Bad Boys' Star is Now Being Savaged by Fans for 'Smoochgate' As He 'Nearly Kisses' Singer on Stage Despite Still Being Married to Jada
The famous character in the franchise has previously been portrayed by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.
The Harry Potter series, which is set to begin filming this summer, is described as a “more in-depth” adaptation of the book series.
In late October 2024, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group Channing Dungey revealed more details about the upcoming project.
At an event, Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton, said to Dungey: "I don’t think, legally, I’m allowed to let you off the stage without asking about this,” she said. “What can you tell us about the Harry Potter project?"
Dungey said: "There's not a lot to talk about at this moment. We’ve got our fantastic writing staff in place, and they are doing what they need to do. And casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well."
She added: "It's an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey."