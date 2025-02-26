Travis Kelce Was Dealing With 'Pretty Big Illness' Before Kansas City Chiefs' Embarrassing Super Bowl 2025 Loss — Team's General Manager Declares 'Never Gonna Make Excuses'

Kelce managed just four catches for 39 yards on six targets during a Super Bowl blowout at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the NFL superstar gave no excuse for his poor performance, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told the NFL: The Insiders podcast the 35-year-old was pretty sick that Sunday.

Veach confessed: "We’re never gonna make excuses and talk about it, but I mean, yeah, he was battling with a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl."

The Eagles went on to defeat the Chiefs 40-22, and Veach was quick to point out that Kelce's performance dud likely didn't end up mattering much: "The way the Eagles played, it wouldn’t have made a difference."