EXCLUSIVE: Eagle-Eyed Political Commentators Spot Elon Musk's 'Creepy and Cringey' Photobomb of Donald Trump's Latest Promo Pic — After President Was 'Caught on Camera Sucking TOES of His First Buddy'

Fans were quick to respond, as one person joked: "Does Elon have home? He is such a freeloader for a billionaire," and another added, "Elon is haunting the mirror.

A user said: "My God, why is he there all the time?" and one reacted, "Elon is so creepy and cringey all the time, enough is enough."

The photobomb comes after video produced using AI had Trump rubbing and kissing Musk’s feet played on screens in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building on Monday.

The words “Long live the real king” were displayed over the top of the computer-generated video.