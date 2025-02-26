EXCLUSIVE: Eagle-Eyed Political Commentators Spot Elon Musk's 'Creepy and Cringey' Photobomb of Donald Trump's Latest Promo Pic — After President Was 'Caught on Camera Sucking TOES of His First Buddy'
Elon Musk has been spotted photobombing President Donald Trump in a blink-and-you'll-miss it moment caught by eagle-eyed users on X.
The Testa billionaire – also known as Trump's "First Buddy" – has received plenty of backlash for his unofficial role in the current administration, as he's been doing all he can to cut "government waste," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new photo, Trump smiles at the White House while holding a "Overture One model" plane. In the background, a Space Force flag is seen. However, that's not the only thing in the background that was captured by users.
One person on X re-posted the snap and captioned: "ZOOM IN LMAO."
Musk can be seen in the mirror's reflection behind Trump, looking at the 78-year-old posing.
Fans were quick to respond, as one person joked: "Does Elon have home? He is such a freeloader for a billionaire," and another added, "Elon is haunting the mirror.
A user said: "My God, why is he there all the time?" and one reacted, "Elon is so creepy and cringey all the time, enough is enough."
The photobomb comes after video produced using AI had Trump rubbing and kissing Musk’s feet played on screens in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building on Monday.
The words “Long live the real king” were displayed over the top of the computer-generated video.
In response, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett raged: "Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved."
Trump and Musk have seemingly been attached at the hip for months now, with the 53-year-old going above and beyond for the controversial politician – which in turn has apparently ruffled feathers in the administration.
Over the weekend, Musk and DOGE sent federal workers an email and urged them to reply with their "accomplishments" for the week, threatening their jobs were on the line if they did not respond by a certain deadline.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other agencies instructed their staff to not react to the threat.
Gabbard wrote at the time: "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, [intelligence community] employees should not respond to the OPM email."
Patel, meanwhile, reminded Musk that the FBI is "in charge of all of our review processes."
Following the pushback, and with a lack of responses by the deadline, Musk once again tried to force federal workers to respond, and tweeted on X: "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."
While some officials are reportedly tired of Musk, Trump seems to be all in as he agreed with the DOGE email.
Trump mocked federal workers using an edited screenshot from Spongebob Squarepants looking puzzled over a notepad with a pencil in his hand.
A second image revealed the notebook had a list titled "Got done last week" and included everything from "cried about Trump," to "cried about Elon" and "read some emails."
On February 26, Musk also attended the administration's first official Cabinet meeting of Trump's second term.
Trump said of his cabinet: "They have a lot of respect for Elon and that he’s doing this. And some disagree a little bit. But I will tell you for the most part, I think everyone’s not only happy, they’re thrilled.”