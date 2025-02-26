Secret Behind Millie Bobby Brown's 'Plastic Blonde Makeover' Revealed — She's 'Set to Play Britney Spears in New Biopic of Troubled 'Toxic' Singer!'
Millie Bobby Brown's shock makeover has finally been explained — she's channelling her inner Britney Spears ahead of playing the singer in a new biopic
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Stranger Things star, 21, has stunned fans with her transformation, which has sparked some unfavourable comments online.
But there appears to be a reason being her new "plastic blonde" look which could play out in the coming months.
Indeed, the actress has reiterated her desire to play troubled singer Spears, 43, in a future biopic.
Brown said: "I mean, you know, she is an absolute icon.
"I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life… how she wants to.
"I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I'd always be open to that."
Brown previously expressed an interest to play the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker in a biopic back in 2022 when she revealed it would be her dream role after Stranger Things ends.
She said: "I wanna play a real person," adding that she wanted to portray iconic pop star Spears, explaining: "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."
The Brit said the two shared the experience of "growing up in public," and Brown suggested she detected similar feelings when she would watch old interviews with the Toxic singer.
After a dramatic bidding war last year, Universal Studios won the right to produce a Britney biopic, and Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to direct after the release of that film's highly anticipated second half.
But insiders recently told how Spears — who is highly involved in determining the film's story — has been struggling to make up her mind about the movie.
The singer has reportedly been "changing her mind like the wind" while trying to lay out a storyboard for the biopic.
One insider said the biopic was still in the "early stages of development," well before filming would begin, and plenty of ideas have been suggested for possible paths the movie could take.
But, "As soon as it feels like they’re moving in one direction, though, Britney will take it in another," the insider claimed.
Spears' current manager, Cade Hudson, is an executive producer on the biopic, and in that capacity he has reportedly been trying to share ideas between the creative team and Spears, "but it feels like it’s an ever-changing project at the moment with no clear direction," the source added.
Last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Chu gave an update on the making of the biopic.
He said: "I'm a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium.
"So I want to do her justice and tell her story right."
However, he cautioned that telling a sensitive story meant the biopic couldn't be rushed out, adding: "We're developing it now and it's a long road ahead."