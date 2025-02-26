EXCLUSIVE: Roberta Flack's Heartbreaking Bucket List Revealed — How Singing Icon's Last Dreams Were Shattered by Diagnosis of Devastating Spine and Brain Disease 2 Years Before Her Death Aged 88

Flack, a four-time Grammy winner with 14 nominations, is a music icon best known for timeless hits like The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Feel Like Makin' Love.

The late star, who died earlier this month at 88, was previously diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – the crippling disease that also cut short the career and claimed the life of Yankees legend Lou Gehrig at just 37 in 1941.

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles, leading to the loss of abilities like walking, speaking, and eventually breathing.