EXCLUSIVE: Roberta Flack's Heartbreaking Bucket List Revealed — How Singing Icon's Last Dreams Were Shattered by Diagnosis of Devastating Spine and Brain Disease 2 Years Before Her Death Aged 88

Roberta Flack's publicist revealed the singer had plans to keep creating when diagnosed with ALS in 2022.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Roberta Flack was determined to keep "creating" right up until her heartbreaking death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved Killing Me Softly singer had grand plans to keep rocking her musical career after a debilitating ALS diagnosis in 2022 made a cruel attempt to steal her golden voice.

Source: MEGA

The legendary singer passed away at the age of 88 on February 24.

Flack, a four-time Grammy winner with 14 nominations, is a music icon best known for timeless hits like The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Feel Like Makin' Love.

The late star, who died earlier this month at 88, was previously diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – the crippling disease that also cut short the career and claimed the life of Yankees legend Lou Gehrig at just 37 in 1941.

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control muscles, leading to the loss of abilities like walking, speaking, and eventually breathing.

Source: MEGA

Flack's manager previously said it would 'take more than ALS' to silence the singer's golden voice.

After her 2022 diagnosis made speaking difficult, Flack's publicist, Elaine Schock, revealed the hitmaker wasn’t going to let the debilitating disease stop her from pursuing her musical ambitions.

At the time, Schock eerily said the icon "plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits."

Also at the time of Flack's heartbreaking diagnosis, Flack's manager, Suzanne Koga, said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Back in 2018, the singer collapsed and had a stroke while performing at Harlem's Apollo Theater, following another stroke she had experienced a few years earlier.

Source: Instagram.com/officialrobertaflack

The 70s superstar suffered a stroke onstage while accepting an award in 2018.

Flack reportedly felt dizzy and fell to the ground just before receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was rushed to Harlem Hospital after the FDNY got the call.

Her manager explained: "She suffered a stroke a few years ago. She didn't feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She's doing fine but is being kept overnight for observation."

Flack passed away earlier this week, with a statement from her rep reading: "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.

"She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."

No cause of death was given.

Flack had just celebrated her 88th birthday on February 10, posting on Instagram: "Thank you for all the birthday love, dear friends! Here’s to another year full of love, music and joy!"

Condolences came pouring in from some of music's biggest names.

Source: MEGA

Tributes poured in for the Grammy winner after her death earlier this week.

Questlove shared a classic photo of the performer along with the note: "Thank You Roberta Flack. Rest In Melody."

Film critic Richard Roeper noted: "Rest in peace to Roberta Flack. Her cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" is one of the most beautiful songs in pop history.

Jennifer Hudson shared: "So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!"

