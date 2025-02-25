Justin Bieber Breaks Silence To Deny He's On 'Hard Drugs' Amid Fears Pop Star Is in Depths of Mental Health Crisis

A rep for Bieber, however, cleared up the drug rumors, saying: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," and added, "he's in one of the best places in his life."

According to the rep, the Peaches hitmaker is "actively parenting his newborn son," Jack Blues, and also working on making new music.

Bieber is also focused on changing up his ways as 2024 was "very transformative," as "he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep revealed.