Justin Bieber Breaks Silence To Deny He's On 'Hard Drugs' Amid Fears Pop Star Is in Depths of Mental Health Crisis

Justin Bieber spoke out on rumors he's on 'hard drugs' after sparking concern with his bizarre public appearances.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber broke his silence on rumors he is using "hard drugs" following numerous public appearances that led to concern the pop star may be in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The 30-year-old has also been dealing with claims his marriage to wife Hailey is falling apart and fears he may be tangled up in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A rep for Bieber, however, cleared up the drug rumors, saying: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," and added, "he's in one of the best places in his life."

According to the rep, the Peaches hitmaker is "actively parenting his newborn son," Jack Blues, and also working on making new music.

Bieber is also focused on changing up his ways as 2024 was "very transformative," as "he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep revealed.

The singer was recently spotted wearing a bathrobe and stained Ugg boots while out and about in New York City amid his numerous trips to the spa. The outing came after he was seen visiting spas in Los Angeles including The Spa at The West Hollywood EDITION.

That L.A. spot is known for its "oasis-like calm" and "healing techniques."

Bieber seems to be all about stress-free activities these days especially after fans accused him of looking "skeletal" and "strung-out" during his previous outings.

A source told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Justin is struggling in a big way. He's carrying so much baggage right now, and he feels like there’s no way he can lighten the load.

"His recent appearance in New York has really hit home just how fragile he's becoming. His inner circle are worried and are hoping his problems can somehow go away."

While others in his friends group had questioned whether Bieber's heavy drug use in the past had now returned as his volatile behavior, plus his physical appearance, dramatically changed in recent months.

Bieber's wife, Hailey, is also rumored to be tired of his "unacceptable" behavior and it is said to be pushing her away as another source said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.

"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."

Another insider claimed Hailey, 28, would be going after her famous husband's $300million fortune, as well as seeking custody of their son if they were to part ways.

Despite the rumors, the couple were seen together in L.A., with Bieber raging at a paparazzi for asking him questions.

Meanwhile, Bieber is also said to be losing it over the possibility he is reeled into his former mentor Combs' drama. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges including sex trafficking.

An insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing...

"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."

Bieber met Combs through Usher after the Let It Burn singer signed him when he was just 13 years old in 2008.

