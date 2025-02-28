Sara Michelle Gellar Breaks Silence Over Loss of Tragic Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg — As It's Revealed Late Actress Was 'In Talks' for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Comeback Before Death

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans and friends after Trachtenberg's shocking death.

One of her most memorable roles came when she joined Buffy in the fifth season, playing the slayer's younger sister, Dawn.

On Thursday, Gellar, 47, paid tribute to her on-screen sister on Instagram, paraphrasing a special message Buffy shared to Dawn before sacrificing herself to save the world at the end of season 5.

Next to a carousel of personal photos of the two, Gellar wrote: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."