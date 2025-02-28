Sara Michelle Gellar Breaks Silence Over Loss of Tragic Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg — As It's Revealed Late Actress Was 'In Talks' for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Comeback Before Death
The Buffy-verse has come together to mourn the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, who joined Buffy The Vampire Slayer for the show's final three seasons RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The beloved actress, whose body was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment Wednesday, died of complications following a liver transplant at the age of 39.
Tributes have continued to pour in from fans and friends after Trachtenberg's shocking death.
One of her most memorable roles came when she joined Buffy in the fifth season, playing the slayer's younger sister, Dawn.
On Thursday, Gellar, 47, paid tribute to her on-screen sister on Instagram, paraphrasing a special message Buffy shared to Dawn before sacrificing herself to save the world at the end of season 5.
Next to a carousel of personal photos of the two, Gellar wrote: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."
Gellar wasn't the only Buffy co-star to share memories of Trachtenberg. Alyson Hannigan, who played friendly witch Willow Rosenberg, posted: "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends."
James Marsters, who played Spike, wrote: "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."
Emma Caulfield, who starred as Anya Jenkins, took the loss especially hard, posting: "I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today. Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."
Trachtenberg's passing comes just weeks after fans were frenzied by the possibility of a Buffy reboot – and word Trachtenberg was in talks to come back as well.
Gellar herself confirmed the news in an Instagram announcement: "I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right.
"This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."
It's not known what Trachtenberg's tragic passing might mean for a reboot.
On the fateful morning of Trachtenberg's death, officers responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place, only to discover the star "unconscious and unresponsive."
A spokesperson for the NYC Police Department confirmed the details in a statement: "EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."
However, the cause of death remains under investigation, pending the results of an autopsy.
Adding to the heartbreak, reports surfaced Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant, with complications potentially arising from the surgery.