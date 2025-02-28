Marjorie Taylor Greene Fooled By Video 'Exposing' Barack Obama's 'Fraudulent' Birth Certificate in Embarrassing Moment – As Former President Continues to Lie Low Amid Divorce Rumors
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was duped by a video claiming to expose former President Barack Obama's "fraudulent" birth certificate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video, which began recirculating online last week, appeared to show a news conference about an alleged investigation into Obama, 63, who has faced baseless conspiracy theories claiming he was actually born in Kenya, not Hawaii, for over two decades.
While the video has been debunked before, it gained traction on Facebook when a user shared the clip and captioned the post: "Wow, the fact they are reporting this is unreal. Obama’s fraudulent Birth Certificate being exposed to the world."
Over 7,300 users reacted to the post, which was shared over 6,400 times – and apparently made its way across the Georgia representative's timeline.
Greene, 50, took to X to share the video with her 1.4 million followers.
She captioned the fake video: "Oohhh this is great!!"
Her post was viewed over 2.9 million times and racked up over 75,000 likes and 24,000 reposts. A community note was later added to Greene's viral post, stating: "Footage of the press conference held by the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona is from 2016, not 2025 as is implied by posts on social media. The press conference was documented by local media in 2016."
Not only was the clip old, it has been debunked as it did not provide any merit to conspiracy theories about Obama's citizenship, which have even been pushed by Donald Trump.
Obama previously addressed the theory when the White House published a copy of the then-president's official birth certificate in 2011.
An additional link to Obama's birth certificate "on file at the National Archives" was also included, along with a previous news article about the fake video.
Social media users quickly began dunking on Greene in the comments for sharing the debunked clip and stirring up the baseless conspiracy theory.
One X user wrote: "I hate to be the one to break it to you… this isn’t new, it’s not credible, you’ve been played (again)."
Another chimed in: "Only problem is, Marj, it's already been disproved. Years ago. I think that clips from a number of years ago."
Others mocked, "Breaking News!!! from December 2016!!!" and "This clip is 8 years old."
According to the Pew Research Center, conspiracy theories initially began circulating in 2004 with false claims about Obama secretly being Arab and Muslim and were revived in 2008 when then-Senator Obama announced his presidential bid.
Unfortunately for the former president, he has been at the center of more recently as of late centered on his alleged divorce from wife Michelle Obama.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed Michelle's absence from recent major events in Washington D.C. was due to the couple's secret separation.
One source claimed the Obamas were doing everything in their power to avoid a nasty public split and working out the division of their assets with lawyers.
The Democratic Party insider with knowledge of the deliberations said: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."