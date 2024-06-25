Former president Barack Obama's older half-sister, Auma Obama, was tear-gassed during a live interview with CNN amid deadly protests in Nairobi, Kenya, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I am here because — look at what's happening," Auma told CNN's Larry Madowo on-air. "Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners.”

"I can't even see anymore," Auma continued as she began choking and coughing after Kenyan police unleashed tear gas on demonstrators marching outside the Parliament building on Tuesday. "We are being tear-gassed."