Trump Can Talk: Judge Partially Lifts Gag Order in Hush Money Case, Ex-Prez Free to Attack Jury

New York Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Donald Trump's hush money trial, has partially lifted the gag order imposed on the embattled former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mediaite reports that Trump can now comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the trial that led to his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records; however, he is still barred from speaking about prosecutors and court officials until his sentencing on July 11.