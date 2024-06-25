Your tip
Trump Can Talk: Judge Partially Lifts Gag Order in Hush Money Case, Ex-Prez Free to Attack Jury

donald trump faith conference took off shirt wounds defending religion
Source: mega

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

New York Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Donald Trump's hush money trial, has partially lifted the gag order imposed on the embattled former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mediaite reports that Trump can now comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the trial that led to his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records; however, he is still barred from speaking about prosecutors and court officials until his sentencing on July 11.

donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

Trump can now comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the trial that led to his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

In a five-page ruling on Tuesday, Merchan wrote that the gag order was meant to "protect the integrity of the judicial proceedings," and that "circumstances have changed" since "the trial portion of these proceedings ended when the verdict was rendered, and the jury discharged."

Merchan added that "there is ample evidence to justify continued concern for the jurors" and that "while it would be this Court’s strong preference to extend those protections, the Court cannot do so."

donald trump faith group christianity will not be safe joe biden
Source: mega

Merchan's decision frees the presumptive Republican nominee to attack porn star Stormy Daniels, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, and other witnesses days before Trump is expected to face off in his first debate with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

During the trial, Merchan found Trump in contempt of court, fined him $10,000, and threatened to throw him in jail for violating the gag order 10 times.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

Trump is still barred from speaking about prosecutors and court officials until his sentencing on July 11.

While Trump's lawyers had urged Merchan to strike down the gag order completely after the trial's conclusion, prosecutors and court staffers are still off limits until he is sentenced as they must “continue to perform their lawful duties free from threats, intimidation, harassment, and harm.”

Merchan also left an order in place that prohibits Trump and his lawyers from disclosing the identities or addresses of individual jurors.

donald trump faith conference took off shirt wounds defending religion
Source: mega

Despite the partial lifting of the gag order, Trump campaign spokesperson still criticized the ruling as “another unlawful decision by a highly conflicted judge, which is blatantly un-American as it gags President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election during the upcoming Presidential Debate on Thursday.” Cheung said Trump and his lawyers “will immediately challenge today’s unconstitutional order.”

Merchan defended his decision to impose the order, noting that the restrictions were upheld by appeals courts. “Both Orders were narrowly tailored to address the significant concerns regarding the Defendant’s extrajudicial speech,” he wrote. “The Orders were overwhelmingly supported by the record.”

