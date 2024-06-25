While Angelina may not be as well-known as her sister, her recent social media posts have caused quite the commotion. On February 10, she uploaded a carousel post, which she captioned "Oops," featuring a mix of recent snaps, including one with the Run It! singer.

In the photo, Brown, Angelina and her mom, Alexandra, appeared to be in a suite at a sporting event, presumably a Los Angeles Lakers game given Bianca's sister is pictured wearing a purple and yellow Lakers scarf in the shot.