Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Chris Brown

Dangerous Romance? Lookalike Younger Sister of Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Spotted With Girlfriend Beater Chris Brown

angelina censori spotted with chris brown
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's sister was seen rubbing shoulders with Chris Brown.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bianca Censori's lookalike younger sister, Angelina, has apparently been spending time with controversial R&B singer Chris Brown, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Recent Instagram posts revealed Angelina and Brown have been rubbing shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina censori spotted with chris brown
Source: @AngelinaCensori/Instagram

Angelina posted a series of photos to Instagram that included a snap with Brown.

While Angelina may not be as well-known as her sister, her recent social media posts have caused quite the commotion. On February 10, she uploaded a carousel post, which she captioned "Oops," featuring a mix of recent snaps, including one with the Run It! singer.

In the photo, Brown, Angelina and her mom, Alexandra, appeared to be in a suite at a sporting event, presumably a Los Angeles Lakers game given Bianca's sister is pictured wearing a purple and yellow Lakers scarf in the shot.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina censori spotted with chris brown
Source: @AngelinaCensori/Instagram

Brown, Angelina and her mom appeared to be in a suite at a sporting event together.

Article continues below advertisement

While the photo — which was notably missing a tag for Brown — was the third in the set, followers quickly commented on the pairing.

"Woke up Chris breezy," wrote one follower. Another commented, "It’s the photo of Alexandra and Chris Brown for me."

WNBA player Elizabeth Cambage chimed in, "your mum and CB," to which Angelina responded with series of cryptic emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
Article continues below advertisement
angelina censori spotted with chris brown
Source: @AngelinaCensori/Instagram

In other posts on Angelina's Instagram she showed support for brother-in-law Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina's Instagram also revealed apparent support for her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

In her highlights titled "me," Bianca's sister was seen wearing a skin-tight white Yeezy collection top that read "Wet" across the chest.

One snap even included a link to Yeezy.com. She appeared to be a big fan of the white tank top, as seen in several snaps shared on the highlight reel.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca's family and friends have allegedly raised concerns over her marriage to the 'controlling' rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina paid homage to Ye in another photo in her "la" highlights. In the snap, Angelina donned a white Vultures shirt from the rapper's latest album.

Angelina's support for Ye comes as rumors swirl about his alleged "controlling" ways towards her sister, including rumors that he's influenced her bizarre and revealing outfits.

Sources even claimed Bianca's inner circle staged an intervention out of fears regarding her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina and Bianca's father, Leo, was even said to be keen on confronting his son-in-law over his daughter's scantily clad outfits.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Angelina shot down rumors about her family being against Bianca's marriage.

"We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping," Angelina told the Herald Sun. "It's all just b-------."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.