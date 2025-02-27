EXCLUSIVE: Behind the VERY Secret Life of Gene Hackman's Pianist Wife Betsy Arakawa After She Was Found Lifeless Along with Acting Icon Husband Following Cops' Welfare Check at Their $4M Mansion

The Hollywood legend is said to have first met Arakawa – a classical pianist – when she was working part-time at a fitness Center in California in 1989. The pair tied the knot just two years later.

Besides being a pro on the piano, Arakawa – who was born in Hawaii – also co-owned a home furnishing business in Santa Fe, New Mexico. However, upon beginning her relationship with Hackman, the two went private and moved into their home together, which resided on 12 acres of land in the Santa Fe area.

"It had a kind of magic in it,” the Oscar-winning actor once said of the city he lived in with his love.