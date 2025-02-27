Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy and Their Dog's Horrific 'Cause of Death' Revealed By Icon's Grief-Stricken Daughter — 'They Inhaled Toxic Fumes'
Gene Hackman's death is believed to have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, RadarOnline.com can report, after family members said toxic fumes may be to blame.
The legendary actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and dog were all found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. However, two of the couple's other dogs were found alive, adding to the speculation.
While officials have said no foul play is suspected in the deaths, sheriff deputies say the investigation is ongoing. But Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, told TMZ she and her family have their doubts.
Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza said: “All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”
Deputies have not revealed a cause of death but shared extra details about the tragic discovery.
A police statement said: “On February 26 2025 at approximately 1.45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased.”
Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner with an estimated net worth of $80million, just turned 95 in late January. His wife was 63.
A two-time Oscar winner with an estimated net worth of $80million, Hackman became a recluse in the last 20 years of his life, after retiring from acting in 2004.
He packed up his things, left Los Angeles for a quiet life in New Mexico — and never looked back.
The Superman star and his wife moved into a simple Southwestern-style ranch home in a gated community with views of the Rocky Mountains.
The modest 2,300 square-foot home was built in 2000 and had an estimated market value of a little over $1 million, according to Santa Fe County property tax records.
Hackman was married twice, tying the knot with Faye Maltese in 1956. The couple had three children – one son and two daughters – and were married for three decades, divorcing in 1986.
Around that time, he met Arakawa at a gym in California, where the classically trained pianist worked part-time while pursuing a career in classical music.
Some initially thought that his shock decision to retire had to do with his marriage to Arakawa, but Hackman quit acting because of the severe stress he was under — which became too much to handle after he started to have issues with his heart.
Speaking in 2009, he said: "The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York.
"The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress."
After news of his death, tributes poured in for the Hollywood legend, with Star Trek star George Takei hailing him as "one of the true giants of the screen" and filmmaker Frances Ford Coppola adding he was "great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity".
Hackman's fans added that they are "devastated" that "one of the all time great actors has sadly left the stage."