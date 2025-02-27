Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy and Their Dog's Horrific 'Cause of Death' Revealed By Icon's Grief-Stricken Daughter — 'They Inhaled Toxic Fumes'

While officials have said no foul play is suspected in the deaths, sheriff deputies say the investigation is ongoing. But Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, told TMZ she and her family have their doubts.

Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza said: “All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

Deputies have not revealed a cause of death but shared extra details about the tragic discovery.

A police statement said: “On February 26 2025 at approximately 1.45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased.”

Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner with an estimated net worth of $80million, just turned 95 in late January. His wife was 63.