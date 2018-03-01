Recluse Gene Hackman Involved In Bizarre Brush With Cops

Screen legend Gene Hackman had a bizarre brush with the law — and now cops are refusing to say why the 88-year-old was pulled over or show the video of the odd incident!

“People are speculating the troopers are overlooking what he really did because he’s a famous movie star,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

The Unforgiven Oscar winner is now reportedly a recluse and rarely leaves the Santa Fe, N.M., ranch he shares with second wife Betsy Arakawa, 56.

But a police report revealed he was pulled over while driving his silver 2014 Toyota Highlander last June 28.

The French Connection star was ticketed for having an expired registration sticker on his license, but the report fails to say why he was originally stopped. Cops also say the dash-cam footage of the stop has been erased.

“Mr. Hackman was stopped for having expired registration displayed on the vehicle he was driving,” said spokeswoman Lt. Elizabeth Armijo.

She added that “video footage is not available, most likely,” because the dash-cam film for routine traffic stops is “purged” after 180 days.

Court records say the ticket was later dropped after Hackman “showed proof of registration.”

Sources said Hackman’s solo drive that day is rare. Arakawa, who stands to inherit his $88 million fortune, is allegedly keeping the actor isolated from his three grown kids — Christopher, 57, Elizabeth, 55, and Leslie, 51, sources claimed.

“The word is Betsy has him completely under her thumb,” an insider told Radar.

Hackman wed Arakawa in 1991 and filed a trust giving her equal share of his business interests.

His children say they “can’t comment” on their dad’s life.

People in his community say the star looks amazing at 88, but lives like a recluse.

“He is spending the sunset of his life seeing no one other than his wife Betsy,” a source said.

